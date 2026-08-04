Spokane Public Schools, Innovia, launch resource hub following Spokane Complex fires

Spokane Public Schools and the Innovia Foundation have established an online hub for local resources for residents impacted by the recent Spokane Complex Wildfires.

The hub, which can be found at spokanecommunityresources.org, includes organizations that can help with childcare, medical care, cleanup and debris removal and prescription medicine, among others. An initial batch of resources was posted on Tuesday afternoon. More resources are expected to be added to the page in the coming days.

“Whether you need support with food, with legal counsel, with something related to health care, even disposal of waste as people start the clean-up process,” Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard said Tuesday. “This is just really intended to be a one-stop location for our community that we can all echo together, go here.”

Around 200 representatives from local organizations gathered Tuesday morning at Shadle Park High School to discuss how to streamline the process of connecting those impacted by the fires to resources. During the meeting, Swinyard said the purpose of the website is to take a “real-time inventory” of the resources available in Spokane.

Swinyard said the site also is intended to help provide direction for community members who wish to volunteer.

“We’re having people come in droves show up here at Shadle Park offering to help,” Swinyard said. “We can’t just always plug them in, because of all of the layers that exist, but we want to connect anybody that wants to help.”

Swinyard said the site is also intended to provide the community with credible resources for help.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of nefarious actors coming into this space that we know are looking to prey on our families that are in crisis,” Swinyard said. “This also provides an opportunity for us to point to a place to say ‘Yeah, these have been vetted, these are safe, you can contact these organizations, and they’re going to take care of you. You don’t need to be worried.’ ”

Oscar Harris, chief of community relations for Spokane Public Schools, said Tuesday the site would help stop community members from “running into dead ends.”

“Because there’s nothing more frustrating, and I believe many people can attest to this, than to reach out to a resource and realize that it no longer exists, or it’s a resource that may not be safe for them,” Harris said.