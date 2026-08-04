This day in history: 22-year-old indicted on destruction of government property. CdA teen hand is amputated after firecracker explosion

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Roger Danz, 22, a Mesa, Washington, farmer, was indicted in federal court after he allegedly used a tractor to shove a Bonneville Power Administration survey vehicle into a canal.

“Danz had repeatedly objected to the power line being routed through good farm land and had warned surveyors before the alleged act, authorities said,” according to The Spokesman-Review. “… Danz is one of a number of Franklin County farmers who object to the BPA line. Another farmer is alleged to have threatened to chase surveyors off his land with a shotgun, according to BPA officials.”

Danz was indicted for destruction of government property and was freed on $2,000 bail.

From 1926: Eldon Hill, 17, of Coeur d’Alene, found what looked like a huge firecracker with a short fuse.

He picked it up and touched a match to it – and it exploded while still in his hand.

He was rushed to the hospital where his hand had to be amputated. It was more of a “bomb” than a firecracker.

Investigators were pursuing the possibility that it was “one of many bombs exploded to attract attention at a Ku Klux Klan rally” held in the vicinity about a month prior.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1873: While protecting a railroad survey party in Montana, the U.S. 7th Cavalry, under Lt. Col. George Armstrong Custer, clashes for the first time with the Sioux near the Tongue River, killing one man on each side.