Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington fires, making FEMA aid available to Spokane

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved a federal disaster declaration for wildfires in Spokane and across Washington state, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced.

The declaration unlocks federal assistance for ongoing fires, including three in the Spokane area – Old Trails, Autumn Lane and Fairview – that had together burned more than 10,000 acres, destroyed at least 700 structures and forced tens of thousands of people to flee their homes as of Tuesday morning. It authorizes FEMA to coordinate relief efforts and pay 75% of eligible costs for emergency measures.

Gov. Bob Ferguson, D-Wash., requested the declaration and said he spoke directly with Trump on Sunday. On Monday, Washington’s entire congressional delegation sent a bipartisan letter to the president, asking for his expedited approval of the governor’s request.

“I appreciate the federal government moving quickly and granting our request for this emergency declaration,” Ferguson said in a statement. “We are laser-focused on getting assistance to those Washingtonians who have lost so much.”

The federal aid can be used by state, local and tribal governments to cover costs of evacuation, search-and-rescue operations and emergency food, water and shelter, among other expenses. Ferguson also requested federal help for removing debris, which was not included in Trump’s approval.

It unlocks help for local governments with costs for evacuating and providing emergency shelters for people who are displaced by the wildfires. It also provides assistance for emergency food and water, search and rescue operations and more.

The federal assistance applies to Spokane, Stevens, Ferry, Okanogan, Yakima and Chelan counties, as well as the Spokane Tribe, the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation.

This article will be updated.