Trump-endorsed McKinney moves to general election against Democrat Duresky in 4th Congressional district

By Kip Hill For The Spokesman-Review

Central Washington voters selected a Yakima County commissioner backed by President Donald Trump to represent Republicans in their solidly red Congressional district in November.

Amanda McKinney earned 34.9% of ballots counted Tuesday, outpacing her GOP rivals Jerrod Sessler and Matt Boehnke. McKinney will face Democrat John Duresky, who earned the second-most votes with 30.8% of ballots cast, in the general election contest to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse in the 4th Congressional District. Newhouse was one of 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach Trump following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in 2021, and the race has drawn national attention as political watchers eye the future direction of the party.

McKinney, 48, has served as a Yakima County commissioner since 2020. Trump endorsed McKinney in January for the seat over Sessler, who’d earned the president’s nod in 2024. Political action committees representing artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency interests have backed her candidacy in a district seen as ripe for expansion of new tech firms.

The association had drawn attacks from Sessler, a 58-year-old businessman who’s largely self-funded his campaign. Sessler raised eyebrows earlier this summer when he suggested that Washington Indigenous tribes had incentives to begin wildfires, comments for which he later apologized.

Sessler ran with Trump’s endorsement as a Republican in 2024 and made it through the top-two primary, where he lost to Newhouse in the general election.

Duresky, 58, trails significantly in fundraising but had focused his campaign on shoring up what Democratic support exists in the deeply red district.

The last Democrat to hold the district’s seat in Congress was Jay Inslee, who was elected in 1992 and then swept out of office in the 1994 midterm landslide by Republicans nationwide.