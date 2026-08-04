Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime after video shows drone attacking vegetable seller in Kherson

By Aleksandar Vasovic and Olena Harmash Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine – Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of committing a war crime after a video was released showing a drone chasing down and wounding a vegetable seller in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Footage released by Ukrainian police shows the drone pursuing a man around a van being used as a street stand before ​exploding as he dives for cover behind the vehicle. Police said the man in his 50s survived but suffered shock and shrapnel injuries.

Ukrainian officials later identified him only as a 52-year-old called Yurii and released a video interview ⁠with him from a hospital ward.

“Today, many were shocked by yet another video of the drone ‘safari’ Russians are carrying out against civilians in Kherson,” President ‌Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on X, saying that “Russia has gone mad” and ​calling for more pressure on Moscow and strong security guarantees for Ukraine.

“We must act and support life in ways that force Russia to think seriously about peace rather than expanding the range of its drones.”

Reuters verified the location using buildings, the road layout and vegetation that matched satellite and archive imagery. The ⁠date could not be independently confirmed, but Ukraine’s police and Foreign Minister Andrii ‌Sybiha said the incident happened on Tuesday.

Early Wednesday, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with waves of ballistic missiles, which triggered fires in a 20-story apartment block and other buildings, according to the city’s mayor.

There was no indication of casualties in the attack.

Russia’s ‌Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment on the incident.

‘It was terrifying’

The vegetable seller went to Kherson in the morning to sell produce, said Oleksandr ⁠Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional military administration. Prokudin released the video interview with the man on the Telegram app.

“I only just put up the umbrella and started unloading the boxes. My wife was ‌there, too. Then we heard it buzzing but ‌could not even see it. It came from somewhere behind the market, from those bushes over there, and flew in very low,” said Yurii, sitting in a hospital ward.

“It is open steppe. There is nowhere to ⁠go. It is terrifying, of course. Really terrifying.”

On the video, Yurii showed his wounds on ​both legs and also on his ⁠back. His ​wife ran off and was not injured, he said.

Sybiha said the attack formed part of a deliberate Russian campaign to intimidate civilians. “This barbaric Russian war crime in Kherson demands international condemnation and justice, but thousands of similar crimes never come to the public eye,” he wrote on Telegram.

In July, ⁠the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said it had documented 1,396 civilian deaths and 7,978 injuries in the first six months of 2026, marking a 37% increase from 2025 and more than double the figures from 2024.

It said ⁠that the surge in civilian casualties was primarily driven by intensifying Russian long-range missile and drone strikes targeting cities far from the front lines.

Ukraine is also attacking Russia with drones and long-range missiles, many of which have caused civilian casualties, Russian authorities say.

Russia on Monday accused Ukraine of ⁠terrorism after seven people, including three children, were ‌killed at its Black Sea holiday resort of Gelendzhik in what it said ​was a deliberate ‌Ukrainian drone attack on civilians.

A Ukrainian official said that the drone only fell on the beach in ​Gelendzhik because it was shot down by Russian air defences, adding that “Ukraine uses its weapons exclusively against the Russian military-industrial complex and economic infrastructure facilities”.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic, Olena Harmash; Editing by Ros Russell and Hugh Lawson)