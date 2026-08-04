US job openings edged down in June, layoffs remained limited

By Julia Fanzeres Washington Post

US job openings eased in June but hiring picked up slightly, indicating relatively steady demand for workers heading into the summer.

Available positions decreased to 7.36 million from 7.54 million in May, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Tuesday. Layoffs were little changed.

The decrease in openings was driven by a pullback in healthcare, leisure and hospitality, wholesale trade and business services. Vacancies in transportation and warehousing rose, while federal government postings climbed to the highest since late 2024.

Tuesday’s report aligns with a stable labor market with limited layoffs. Resilient consumer spending continued to support employers’ hiring plans, though some remained cautious to boost headcount.

Hiring increased, fueled by healthcare and construction. Leisure and hospitality hiring declined for a third month to the lowest level since early 2025, undercutting expectations that the FIFA World Cup would spur demand for workers.

“This report tells us that openings remain ample in a time of full employment,” Carl Weinberg, chief economist at High Frequency Economics, said in a note. “The picture is of a steady labor market.”

The so-called quits rate, which measures the percentage of people voluntarily leaving their jobs each month, was unchanged at 2%.

The report also showed there was about one vacancy per unemployed worker, which is broadly consistent with a balanced labor market. Federal Reserve officials watch this ratio closely as a proxy for the balance between labor demand and supply. At its peak in 2022, the ratio was 2 to 1.

While the report showed overall layoffs were little changed in June, professional and business services as well as entertainment and recreation saw more dismissals. Recent jobless claims data have also shown few signs of widespread layoffs despite some high-profile job-cut announcements by companies including Visa Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.

The government’s monthly jobs report due Friday will offer additional insights into the state of the labor market. Economists expect it to show the US created 80,000 jobs in July. A separate job-posting index from Indeed rose in July to the highest level in two months.