Vendors serving Spike and Dig volleyball tournament pivot to help firefighters: ‘Pretty amazing how communities come together’

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

An array of service vehicles and wildfire personnel, many from outside the region, on Sunday rolled in and out of the Spokane Complex operations base at Mt. Spokane High School on Sunday.

And a crew of community members and local business owners refused to let them go hungry or thirsty.

Tables of food and crates of water, much of which was donated, sat near the entrance of the building, while cold lemonade and fresh kettle corn was prepared on-site. Many of the community members serving fire crews are local business and vendor owners, such as Tawnya Dart of the Squeeze.

The large group call themselves the “vendor family” because of how connected they are, not only to each other, but to the Spokane community they serve week in and week out.

Dart was serving lemonade at the Spike and Dig volleyball tournament at the Dwight Merkel Sports Complex as the Old Trails fire neared. After an evacuation of “pure mayhem,” with help from Carla Wineberg of Friends Creations, she rushed to her home in the Bigelow Gulch area, just south of the Fairview fire.

“We were up front and center,” Dart said before Wineberg, who assisted multiple people in the area until the evening, added, “It sounded like a war zone.”

With hundreds of materials purchased in expectation of a two-day volleyball tournament, Dart messaged the “vendor family” group chat Sunday morning, and the entire group set up at Mt. Spokane High.

“We had a lot of product left over that we need to use, so what better way to use it than to donate?” said Camille Friedrick, who is Dart’s mother and often known as “Momma.” “It’s better to help the community than lose product over something that you can’t use.”

Chris Zimmerman, store manager at the Les Schwab Tire Center in Airway Heights, was one of multiple Les Schwab team members who unloaded crates of water to donate to the relief effort. Afterward, they drove off in search of other locations to continue to donate water, despite many of them remaining in evacuation themselves.

“It’s just a testament to Spokane and our awesome residences and businesses; it’s what we do in a time of need,” Zimmerman said. “Spokane strong.”

Brian Wall of the Los Angeles Fire Department was one of many fire personnel enjoying a cold lemonade made by Dart and Randi Sherman of Rise & Grind Services. Wall is on site as a member of the incident management team and was previously working on the Fox fire in Baker City, Oregon, before being called up to Spokane on Saturday evening.

“When catastrophe hits and disaster hits, it’s pretty amazing how communities come together. Inherently, I think people want to help,” Wall said. “As bad as you think it is, perhaps in the world and all the negativity that’s happening, we still have a lot of hope. We’ve a lot of great people willing to donate their time, donate money, donate goods, services, things like that, and they really want to help those that have been impacted by this disaster.”