Voters show support for increased property tax for Spokane County District libraries

Spokane County voters on Tuesday showed strong support for an increased property tax for the Spokane County Library District, particularly for rural areas.

In the first count of ballots, 52% voted in favor of the tax with more ballots to count in the coming days.

“We are very encouraged and excited to see these numbers starting out right,” said Spokane County Library District Communication and Development Director Jane Baker.

At 45 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, the tax would translate to an additional $53 in taxes per year for the average homeowner with a house worth $440,000.

The money would be used to keep up with the costs of building maintenance, labor and other operating costs in the district, officials said.

The increased rate, put on the ballot by the Spokane County Library District board of trustees, correlates with the rise in property values. The current rate is the lowest in 25 years, The Spokesman-Review previously reported.

The library district includes 10 physical libraries and a mobile truck that frequently visits smaller, rural communities in Spokane County.

In a May interview, Executive Director Patrick Roewe said the tax would allow the library to keep all their programs free without cutting any of the things they offer to the public

Additional funding also would be used to update facilities, technology and accessibility, particularly with roof repairs and HVAC maintenance.

The money also would help the libraries to expand their digital e-book and audiobook checkouts, which have been driving increased library use in the district.

“The money from this funding, we would put to good use beginning in 2027,” Baker said. “That would be improving and maintaining and keeping up with our facilities as we promised to do, and continue to provide access to information and education for all ages of people, which is our core business as a library.”