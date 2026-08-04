WA Supreme Court elections make for a momentous primary

By David Gutman Seattle Times

Incumbents led Tuesday night in three of the four Washington Supreme Court races on the primary ballot, setting up a momentous November election, which could see turnover in as many as five of the court’s nine positions.

Recent retirements, a justice who opted not to seek re-election and one who has reached mandatory retirement age, means that five positions are on the ballot this year instead of the usual three.

And, unlike in many years, all five are contested. An incumbent justice has not lost re-election since 2010.

There will be two contested open seats on the November ballot. Before this year, there had only been one contested election for an open seat in the last 15 years.

This fall’s election results could chart a new path for the court, which in recent years has often moved aggressively, and often faster than the state Legislature, on some high profile issues. It declared both the death penalty and the state’s drug possession law unconstitutional and it has made significant changes to court rules to try to stamp out racial bias.

Looming over the court is a challenge to the state’s new high-earners income tax – and the chance to reaffirm, skirt or overturn one of the most consequential precedents in the state’s legal history, the 1933 decision ruling banning an income tax.

On Tuesday, David Stevens, a Mason County Superior Court judge, led the race for the only open seat on the primary ballot with 36% of the vote. He is endorsed by the Washington Council of Police and Sheriffs.

Stevens was ahead of two Democrat-backed candidates. In second with 33% was Jaime Hawk, a King County Superior Court judge, who has high-profile endorsements in Gov. Bob Ferguson and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Trailing with 31% was Mike Diaz, a Washington Court of Appeals judge and former civil rights attorney, who also has racked up high-profile endorsements, including from Attorney General Nick Brown and former Gov. Jay Inslee.

A second open seat drew only two candidates – Court of Appeals Judge Ian Birk and King County Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell – and so was not on the primary ballot.

Justices are elected to six-year terms, but a majority of the court (six of nine members) first joined the bench by being appointed by the governor to fill a vacancy.

Two recent Ferguson appointees – Justice Theo Angelis and Justice Colleen Melody – both running in their first elections since being appointed, led their primary races Tuesday night.

Melody, who led the state attorney general’s civil rights division before Ferguson appointed her late last year to finish the term of the retiring Mary Yu, had 51% of the vote, leading Scott Edwards, a tax attorney who had 30%, and Laura Colberg, a Snohomish County court commissioner pro tem who had 18%.

Angelis, an intellectual property attorney before he was appointed to replace the retiring Barbara Madsen earlier this year, led three opponents with 34% Tuesday night. Close behind was Dave Larson, a retired Federal Way Municipal Court judge with 33%. Trailing were Sharonda Amamilo, a Thurston County judge with 21%, and Greg Miller, an attorney in private practice with 12%.

Chief Justice Debra Stephens, the lone elected incumbent this year, led her re-election race with 55% of the vote. Stephens, who has been on the court since 2008, held a significant fundraising advantage over her three challengers, none of whom have served as judges.

Stephens led Todd Bloom, a Navy veteran turned tax attorney who had 28%, Karim Merchant, a former public defender who had 11%, and David Shelvey, who runs a family law practice in Sumner and had 7%.