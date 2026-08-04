Wildfire roundup: Autumn Lane fire still growing, AQI remains same

The Spokane Complex fires burned over 10,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, said Tom Stokesberry, spokesperson for the California team 7 incident management team.

The Old Trails and Fairview fires are looking good, but still experiencing high heat and hot spots, Stokesberry said. The Autumn Lane fire grew over 1,000 acres Sunday night, The Spokesman-Review previously reported, and the fire continued to grow by over 200 more acres as of Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s air quality index measured 191, in the unhealthy range, about the same as the previous day’s reading.

The presumed human-caused Old Trails fire destroyed over 700 homes, and 37-year-old Aaron F. Farinacci was arrested Monday evening for felony first-degree arson in connection with the fire.

Over 1,100 firefighters are working the Spokane Complex fires, with additional resources coming each day. President Donald Trump on Tuesday approved the emergency declaration for Washington state, allowing FEMA to coordinate federal relief efforts for the various devastating fires throughout the state, a FEMA news release said.