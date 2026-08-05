A Grip on Sports: It doesn’t matter what happens later, college football practice is really getting going this week and everyone has a shot at a big prize

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It’s pretty easy to see college football is about to begin. And we’re not talking about the smoke in the air, which has accompanied the start of each season’s practice for the past decade or so. Mostly it is a numbers game. As in the number of stories with a college football bent we read this morning.

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• Don’t worry. We will spend time on the Mariners’ rocket-like launch to the post trade-deadline world. But seven or eight stories – we lost count – available this morning about Oregon State football? That has to count for something. And what it counts for here is simple.

Summer is over. It is football season. Adjust your schedule accordingly.

We have. Not that’s why we got out of bed this morning at 2:30 a.m. That was preplanned. Had to have the wife and son at the airport for a 5 a.m. flight. But, by happy coincidence, getting back before the sun rose gave us the time we needed to read about 1.5 billion words on everything from Washington State’s three-headed running back corps to why Penn State or Clemson is the most-overrated team in the coaches’ preseason poll.

Or are they the most-underrated? Not sure. We’ll find out in a few weeks.

Not sure how much to care about the national picture collegiately right now, even though the coaches’ preseason poll was released Tuesday. After all, the 12 playoff teams are already decided. Well, everything except their names. There will be three or four from the Big Ten, including the eventual national champion. Another four or five from the SEC. Notre Dame. A Big 12 school. One or two ACC teams – depending on the answer to the Clemson question. And one team from the rest of the world.

None of the schools around these parts are probably included in that, though it depends on if it you consider Eugene covered by the “these parts” umbrella. Wait, forgot about the Huskies, ranked 19th by the coaches. They have an outside shot. And they are from “these parts,” considering the folks who live in the Montlake zip code voted on the same Supreme Court races we did this week.

But even if you drop down to the FCS ranks, it will be quite a surprise if anyone within the sound of our voice makes a playoff run this fall. We would welcome it, sure. Expect it? Nope.

That doesn’t mean the Cougars won’t go bowling. They have a recent track record of figuring out a way to six wins – no matter who is the head coach. It won’t be easy, considering a road Apple Cup starts the season and four other opponents – two at home, two on the road – received votes in the poll we mentioned. We’re not betting against the Cougs though.

The FCS paths for Eastern Washington and Idaho are just as hard. The Eagles play five FCS-ranked teams, as well as Washington, in their first nine games. Only one of those, against defending national champion Montana State, is at home. When the gantlet finally ends, they travel to Idaho.

The Vandals “only” play four FCS ranked teams. Have two of them in Moscow. But add in a September game at Utah, ranked 21st by the FBS coaches, and winning enough games to impress the FCS selection committee will be a daunting task.

• Watched “Project Hail Mary” the other night. Compared it to “The Martian,” of course, considering both movies were based on Andy Weir novels. And both featured a major explosion as a plot device. It was the one in “The Martian” we had in the back of our head this morning when comparing the M’s game last night to a rocket launch.

Lots of expectations, cheering and then a big nothing burger.

The 35,752 in attendance at T-Mobile on Tuesday had every reason to believe the front office’s resupply mission would have a successful launch, considering the opponents, the Tigers, had just waved the white flag by trading ace Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. Plus newcomer Taylor Ward and newly healthy Brendan Donovan were in the lineup, poised to add fuel to a sputtering group. Or so we were led to believe.

It did not happen. To add inefficiency to the insult, Colt Emerson made a key error for the second consecutive game, neither Ward nor Donovan got a hit or got on base and the M’s lost 8-0. The total offense? Four singles.

Well, at least the new bullpen savior, Seranthony Domínguez got a chance to get acquainted with T-Mobile. He threw 26 pitches in the ninth inning. Recorded one out. Saw two of his pitches get acquainted with the T-Mobile outfield seats.

Meanwhile, Houston won again. So did Texas.

On a positive note, Bryan Woo pitches tonight. At home. That should be good for six or seven quality innings. Of course, the Rangers host the horrible Giants and the Astros do the same with the almost-as-horrible Blue Jays.

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WSU: As we mentioned (and linked) above, Greg Woods takes a look today at the three players most likely to carry the football starting in late August. And his thoughts on whether it will be all three somewhat equally or if one main running back emerges from preseason camp. … Former WSU star Klay Thompson has taken a stray in Kevn Durant’s social media blitz about LeBron James’ signing with Philadelphia. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, we mentioned the abundance of Oregon State stories today. They are mainly in the Oregonian. Position previews. Quarterbacks. Running backs. Receivers. Tight ends. Offensive line. The interior of the defensive line. The edge rushers. … Jim Mora has the stamp of approval from one of Colorado State’s greatest coaches. … The Rams are now an Adidas school. They left Under Armour. Their athletic director talked about that and more yesterday. … Utah State has to figure out its offense in camp. And then figure out the Pac-12. … Boise State’s biggest offensive question? Who will be the top backup quarterback. … Fresno State has lost an offensive lineman to an injury. … San Diego State’s depth chart shows a lot of positions are still up for grabs. … In basketball news, the Aztecs won’t be filling their holes with newly eligible fifth-year transfers. … Recruiting never stops for Colorado State. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, what changes if the Protect College Sports Act actually passes? … Washington, ranked 19th in the coaches’ poll, held a media day yesterday. And talked about the upcoming season. … Oregon has a lot to look forward to this season, thanks in large part to quarterback Dante Moore. But there is also a big weight to carry around. Unrealized expectations. And then there is an off-field incident to deal with. … The Ducks were third in the coaches’ poll. … Colorado lost an assistant coach recently. … Utah has found an offensive identity with Devon Dampier. … USC has a bunch of freshman it wants to play. … UCLA’s defense has big dreams. … One Arizona State receiver is returning from a broken leg. … Arizona held a local media day Tuesday. … In basketball news, high school recruits are losing their allure with the best programs in college hoops. … Arizona is one of them and it is trying to assure a recent transfer has eligibility.

EWU: With the air thick enough to chew and a bit too thick to breathe in a healthy manner, the Eagles took football practice Tuesday to Reese Court. Where not only did they work on their football skills but their ability to have fun together as well. Dan Thompson was there and documents the activities. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana’s All-American quarterback is working to guarantee he won’t slide back this season. … Montana State’s All-American quarterback is also trying to build on last season. … Idaho State’s senior quarterback has just as important role with his team as the other two have with theirs. … Northern Arizona has a player whose journey to Flagstaff included an NFL stop. … Utah Tech kicked off Lance Anderson’s third year in charge with decisions to be made at quarterback and on the offensive line. … In basketball news, Weber State added an experienced assistant coach to Kaleb Canales’ staff.

Indians: It was bad enough last night Eugene handled the Indians 13-1 to forge a three-way tie atop the Northwest League’s second-half standings. But that the defeat came courtesy of a former Deer Park High and Whitworth pitcher, Hunter Dryden, had to add a little sting. Dave Nichols has the game coverage.

Mariners: We linked the game story above. And here too. … Because of the additions, there had to be subtractions. One surprise? Mitch Garver was cut loose, replaced by Jhonny Perada. One has to wonder why that didn’t happen when Perada was mashing the ball during Cal Raleigh’s injury list stint. … The addition of Ward means the M’s did improve some. But not much. …Felix Hernandez will be in town this week. And still carries the mantle as the franchise’s best-ever pitcher. At least the best who made every start of his career in a Mariner uniform. … The M’s are dropping in the power rankings as well as the standings. Part of the reason? Other teams made more and better deadline moves. … Jerry Dipoto spoke about those moves. … We mentioned the alumni home run derby the other day. And how it would not be televised. Seems the grumbling from fans forced the M’s to figure out a way to make it available on their streaming service.

Seahawks: It was a busy night in the Grippi household Tuesday. So busy, in fact, that watching the Hawks’ “Hard Knocks” debut slipped through the cracks. We understand Devin Witherspoon and his contract were discussed. And other things, including rookie running back Jadarian Price. … The Seahawks defense is still hungry. So is Anthony Bradford. … Most national eyes are on this season’s shiniest team, the Rams. But the Hawks have enough to repeat.

Sonics: One of our favorite aspects of Tony Kornheiser’s podcast is his constant questioning if the NBA has a living, breathing commissioner. He’s no Adam Silver admirer, that’s for sure. Neither, it seems, is John Canzano. At least in how Silver is handling the messy Blazer situation.

Sounders: Seattle is the defending Leagues Cup champion. But is this group up to defending it?

Poker: Ferris High graduate Lucas Jumalon is one of two survivors from Tuesday’s play at the World Series of Poker main event’s final table. Mathew Callaghan is in Las Vegas and has this story that explains how Jumalon, 22, got through elimination day and into tonight’s heads-up battle with Finland’s Lauri Saaskilahti.

Golf: The LIV players held a players’ only meeting Tuesday. Shared whatever meager information about the tour’s future they had. Kept it mostly under wraps.

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• Our schedule is going to be in flux the next two weeks. Not only is the rest of the household taking a smoke break in California, we are facing jury duty starting Monday. It may interfere with our morning chores. We’ll try to keep you informed as early as possible. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service