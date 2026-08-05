Avista, Inland Power look to restore services in areas effected by wildfires

Avista hopes to restore electricity and natural gas service as crews get access to safely enter areas with damaged infrastructure after Saturday’s wildfires in Spokane County.

“Every bit of progress matters, and we’re deeply grateful to the firefighters, emergency responders and partners helping make it possible,” said Heather Rosentrater, Avista president and CEO.

Avista reported Wednesday that 1,070 electric customers were out of power, down from 2,900 Tuesday. These outages do not include services impacted by preventive safety power shutoff measures, according to the company. Avista electric crews are working in the Fairview and Indian Trail fire areas, and are now able to reach new spots near the Autumn Lane fire northwest of Nine Mile Falls, working in the lower Suncrest area while pushing northeast as conditions allow.

Natural gas restoration is trickier due to the multistep process that crews are required to follow in order to safely restore service. Avista said customers “should not attempt to restore or relight natural gas service themselves. When relighting can safely begin, Avista personnel will come to customers’ homes with clear identification and work directly with them to restore natural gas service.”

About 5,300 of 386,000 natural gas customers were without natural gas service as of Monday, the last reported figure Avista gave on natural gas.

“For those still waiting to return, especially those unsure of what they’ll find, this is far from over. We’ve seen people come together in extraordinary ways, and we’ll keep working until service is restored while supporting our customers and communities through the recovery ahead,” Rosentrater said.

Inland Power and Light also has members in the affected areas. Monday was the first day their crews were able to access areas and assess damage, and they had around 10,000 members experiencing an outage at the height of the event. The company expected to have power restored to all of their members as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.