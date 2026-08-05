Disaster Assistance Center to open at Shadle Park High School, resources available beginning Thursday

For hundreds of families who have lost their homes, recovery will start at Shadle Park High School.

Beginning noon Thursday, the school building will host the Disaster Assistance Center – a place where fire victims will be given the tools to begin rebuilding.

The center will be a “one-stop shop” to answer questions and complete needed paperwork to receive emergency assistance, said Spokane Emergency Management spokesperson Chandra Fox. Questions may range from homeowner’s insurance claims, what happens to mortgage debt or how to remove debris from your property.

“We will be there if folks have questions on how to do permitting for demolition, debris removal or rebuilding. If you lost your driver’s license, you can get it replaced. We have a variety of organizations here for you to provide support to you.”

The center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The center may extend into next week, pending demand. Childcare is also available at the school, which is located at 4327 N. Ash St.

The first step fire victims need to take at the Disaster Assistance Center is to do an intake with the Spokane Regional Long-Term Recovery Group. The nonprofit was set up in the wake of the Oregon and Gray Road fires in 2023 and is the designated organization that will assign a case manager to personally assist in a fire victim’s recovery.

“It is really critical for folks to connect with them and fill out an intake form. We need to have your information and the specifics on what your situation is, so that we can more effectively help you navigate the myriad resources that are going to be available for you,” Fox said.

The county assessor’s office will also be present to help victims complete destroyed property forms, which could lead to tax rebates for the remainder of the year after the value of the property is reassessed. Mental health resources will be on-site, as well as therapy dogs.

Fox warned the recovery will be a long and hard one for those who lost their home.

“We have fire crews from virtually every corner of the United States on the ground here, helping us this week. But eventually, all of that help goes home, and we are left together as the locals to continue to support each other,” she said.