‘DWTS’ pro Gleb Savchenko addresses Maura Higgins’ refusal to partner with him

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Gleb Savchenko is responding to Maura Higgins’ refusal to partner with him on “Dancing with the Stars” next month, though he says they’ve “never met.”

The pro dancer, 42, told People this week that he’d “genuinely never heard of” the 35-year-old “Traitors” star — who will be on the upcoming season of “DWTS” — until she told E! News earlier this year that she had no desire to partner with Savchenko due to “the way he speaks about women.”

“I was quite surprised to learn she’d spoken about me so negatively,” said Savchenko. “We’ve never met, and she doesn’t know me personally, so it’s disappointing to be judged based on a one-sided version of events rather than the facts.”

Higgins in May said she’d “be happy with [any partner] except Gleb,” a stance she attributed to being “loyal” and “friends with Brooks [Nader],” who previously partnered with Savchenko and believes he cheated on her during their rumored romance. Savchenko has denied any such infidelity.

Among the reality stars joining the upcoming “DWTS” season are “Traitors” alum Ciara Miller, who the internet sided with this spring when news broke that her “Summer House” co-stars, then-close friend Amanda Batula and former beau West Wilson, had taken up together.

The Bravo scandal, widely known as “Scamanda,” captivated and disturbed “Summer House” fans and newcomers alike, due in no small part to the racial dynamics at play — Miller was the first Black cast member on the Hamptons-set show — as well as the betrayal.

Batula had witnessed Wilson leading on Miller and spoke ill of their connection in the media. She also had often supported her friend on-screen, only to pull the rug out from under Miller and their circle of friends. Batula and Wilson have both since been dropped from the show.