Eugene’s Walker Martin homers twice, Spokane Indians fall 5-1 in second game of series | NWL baseball

The Spokane Indians entered play this week alone in first place in the Northwest League second half. Their opponents this week, the Eugene Emeralds, are not only staking a claim to that position but doing it in emphatic fashion.

Walker Martin hit two of Eugene’s four home runs and the Ems beat the Indians 5-1 in the second of the six-game series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

Eugene (21-17) moves into first place, one game ahead of the Indians (20-18). The Emeralds have outscored their hosts 18-2 in the past two games; Spokane has mustered just seven hits.

For the second game in a row, the Indians were shut down by a pitcher hailing from the state of Washington. Renton’s Jacob Bresnahan (6-2) tossed six innings of shutout ball on two hits and two walks with five strikeouts.

Eugene jumped on top in the second inning when Lisbel Diaz launched his 16th home run of the season over the netting in left field and into the parking lot beyond the fence.

Indians starter Angel Jimenez ran into more trouble in the fourth. San Fransisco Giants No. 3 prospect Jhonny Level led off the frame with a solo shot over the caboose in right center, his sixth of the season. Zander Darby singled and stole second, then Martin went opposite field to clear the scoreboard in left center with his 16th of the campaign.

Jimenez (0-2) was done after four innings and 75 pitches. He allowed four runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts.

Martin went over the scoreboard again in the sixth off reliever Seth Clausen for the Emeralds’ fourth homer of the game.

The Indians got on the board in the eighth inning on an RBI groundout by Roynier Hernandez. They went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

The series continues 6:35 p.m. Thursday.