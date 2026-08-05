Fed’s Cook says ready to raise rates if inflation doesn’t cool

By Enda Curran bloomberg

Bloomberg

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook repeated a message that she is ready to raise interest rates if inflation doesn’t slow, warning that policymakers may not have the luxury of waiting before inflation returns to their 2% target.

While Cook backed the decision to hold rates steady at the Fed’s policy meeting in July, she cautioned that the longer inflation remains above the central bank’s goal, the tougher the job will be to rein it in.

“If I do not see signs of continued disinflation soon, I am prepared to act,” Cook said Wednesday in a speech at an event in Alaska. “With five years of above-target inflation, the risk grows that higher inflation may become entrenched in price- and wage-setting behavior, leading to persistence that would be much harder for us to attack.”

The remarks by the Fed governor echoed a speech she delivered on July 15 that made it clear she thinks higher interest rates may be needed to curb price pressures. Policymakers have held their target rate in a range of 3.5% to 3.75% all year, though more officials have signaled the Fed may need to raise rates to return inflation to 2%.

Cook said it’s possible that the waning effect from tariffs, potential for lower oil prices and some easing of pressure related to the artificial intelligence boom may provide inflation relief and negate the need for tighter policy.

Still, she said her priority remains getting inflation back to the Fed’s goal.

“If you take away one thing from this talk, I hope it is that I am firmly committed to restoring price stability,” Cook said. “Bringing inflation back to target, first and most importantly, is critical to achieving the dual mandate that Congress assigned to the Fed.”