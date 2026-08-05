FliesforSpokane social media auctions raising money for people affected by fires

Flies like this are being sold to support fire victims in Spokane. (Courtesy of Josh Mills)

Josh Mills watched smoke rise Saturday afternoon and spent the rest of the day glued to his phone, horrified by the devastation wrought by the fires that torched hundreds of homes in Northwest Spokane.

Right away, he knew how he could help.

With an Instagram post early Sunday, Mills launched #fliesforspokane, a network of outdoors-related social media auctions to raise money for fire victims.

Mills ties steelhead flies, so he offered up a dozen flies of the buyer’s choice with a starting bid of $100. Other flytiers followed suit. Before long, guides were taking bids on fishing trips and major manufacturers like Patagonia were offering up waders and other gear, with all proceeds going to charities supporting fire relief.

“Like a boulder going downhill, it just picks up steam,” Mills said.

As of Wednesday morning, the fundraising effort had brought in more than $26,000, just over halfway to a goal of $50,000. About 45 separate auctions were running on Instagram and Facebook, and Mills was still expecting more.

Mills has lived in Spokane nearly all his life. He works for Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, but he has also built up a reputation for raising money for people in need through these social media auctions. Over the past seven years, he has organized more than a dozen similar fundraising efforts in response to hurricanes, wildfires and individual people dealing with major health problems.

It all began with Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which hammered the Bahamas and affected the region’s fly-fishing community. Since then, he’s organized fundraisers benefiting people in Australia, Colorado, Montana and beyond. In all, he estimates the efforts have raised more than $800,000.

This time, the cause is close to home.

The playbook is always the same. Those who have something to offer post an auction on Instagram and leave bidding open for a week. Bidders compete in the comment section, running up the price – Mills’ flies, for example, were up to $400 on Wednesday.

When the auction closes, the winning bidder gives the money directly to the selected charity, ensuring it gets to the right place. In this case, the Innovia Foundation’s wildfire response fund will be the beneficiary of most of the auctions.

“The people hosting the auctions never touch the money themselves. It goes directly to the charities of choice,” Mills said.

Searching the hashtag on Instagram gives bidders a way to peruse all of the auctions.

There’s a wide variety of items up for grabs – art, photography sessions, a private chef for your hunting or fishing camp. There’s a drinkware set, a few vacation rentals and a pheasant hunt at Double Barrel Ranch in Rockford. Bacon and Eggs, a restaurant in Walla Walla, is auctioning off brunch for six.

Most of the auctions are fly-fishing centric, though. There are top-of-the-line products from big names in the fly-fishing world – Patagonia waders, a Skwala jacket, a spey rod from St. Croix. House of Fly, the fly-fishing arm of North 40 Outfitters, is taking bids on a bundle that includes two dozen flies, a fly box, a rod and a set of line nippers.

Silver Bow Fly Shop put up a guided fishing trip on the Spokane River. As of Wednesday morning, the highest bid was $1,200 – more than twice the normal price.

“People are not looking for deals,” Mills said. “It really is an outpouring of support.”

One of the auctions is from Chris Mowry, who is offering bidders a choice between a dozen steelhead or trout spey flies and a fishing trip on his raft.

Mowry and his family evacuated from their home in Five Mile on Saturday because of the Old Trails fire. Reached Tuesday, Mowry said they were told their house was OK.

“Luckily, it’s just inconvenient for us,” he said.

Even before he knew that, he joined the #fliesforspokane effort.

He’s not a fishing guide or a commercial flytier. He’s just a guy who wants to help. He started the bidding at $50. As of Wednesday morning, it was up to $200.

“I think anytime you have something happening in the community that’s affecting you, you want to help,” Mowry said.