Front Porch: Self-care heals body and soul

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It’s taken me 80 years, but I’ve now finally gotten a handle on this self-care thing.

Sure, I try (sometimes even successfully) to eat properly, see the doctors I need to see when I need to see them, take the meds I’m prescribed, keep going up and down stairs (even though that’s more challenging than it used to be) and floss regularly.

On the more mental health side, I enjoy having lunch with my women friends and watching movies on TV at night with my husband. But spa days or retreats or meditation or self-help books or other such me-me-me things have always seemed excessive and/or at a level of pampering reserved for the idle rich and self-indulgent.

Not for real people. And certainly frivolities not for me. I mean, just how much succor does one’s body need to be OK with the world?

More than I thought, it turns out.

For example, I’ve always considered manicures and pedicures (mani-pedis, I’m told they’re called), facials, massages (except for injury recovery) and other such ministrations to be little more than just the spawn of marketing schemes to dupe people into believing they are not fine just as they are.

When our youngest son got married in Seattle several years ago, the about-to-be-in-laws, of whom there were many, all came up from Texas, and it was decided they and my about-to-be son-in-law would all join in to have a spa day, to which my husband and I were invited to participate. It was to be a fun bonding day.

I was a little bit horrified. A pedicure? That would mean, for starters, that a stranger would have to touch my toes. That’s off limits even to my husband.

No way on this planet that Bruce would ever go, but I asked our son if it would be al right to attend and just hang out and chat with everyone while they and their various body parts got fussed with. He thought that would be awkward, so the compromise was that Ryan and his family would go off and spa, and Sam and his family would have a civilized lunch, pick up wedding flowers and do a few other pre-wedding tasks.

Spa-ing in Seattle worked out well, and from what I heard, I did miss out on a lot of the merriment.

A good number of years ago, I had a massage. I’d been carrying a lot of tension in my neck and back, and I thought it might be good for me. It was awful. I have been told since that diving into a deep tissue massage with a virginal back was not my best move … and I’ve never returned since.

So, flash forward to this year. Early in January we took a trip to San Diego with Sam and Ryan. Pulled out all the stops and did a bunch of fun and very high-end snitzy stuff. Not our normal style of travel or dining, but once in a lifetime, why not? We were celebrating my 80th birthday and my husband’s retirement at age 82.

There had been a lot of stress mounting for months over a number of health matters, matters that remain with us still, plus my husband dreading what retirement would mean for a man who loves working. Son and son-in-law had massages and facials in San Diego, and Ryan had been trying to convince me for years to at least give a facial a try sometime in my life. He said I’d be surprised how good it would make me feel, and praised the stress-relieving relaxation that comes with it.

It was self-care at its best, he said.

I’d always protested, citing how unappealing it was to me to consider a stranger fondling my face, and just the effeteness of the concept. Reverse snobbery, I guess. However, I was in why-not mode, so I signed up for one. Because of my trepidation, Sam escorted me to and was waiting for me afterwards. You’d have thought I was being marched off for a lobotomy.

Now, savvy readers that you all are, you know what’s coming next.

It was wonderful. My whole body was tension free, my face felt like it glowed and, while I’m not exactly sure what a state of Zen feels like, I think I was there. Heaven.

Since returning to Spokane from San Diego, I’ve had two more facials. They did not disappoint.

Because I have trouble bending over far enough, toenail cutting has become difficult. Still doable, but very awkward. My husband has essential tremor, so no way is he coming near my toes with a sharp implement.

I have found that I can go to a place where my toes are soaked until nails are soft, then they’re cut, the edges filed down, and away I go. Ryan tells me that’s a pedicure. I demur, stating that it’s a dip ‘n snip, that no polish or sparkles are involved. He smiles, “no, it counts as a pedicure.” “Does not,” I retort. He smiles and says no more.

But I know what he’s thinking.

What I have learned, in the meantime, is that while physical tensions, life’s problems and infirmities of aging – and the capacities to deal with them – remain, and sometimes loom large, caring for one’s body in order to be in shape to deal with all that life throws at us, can mean more than just taking vitamins and doing the usual. If one is able, it’s good to engage new ways of de-stressing the body … to open the mind to self-care in a variety of healing forms.

And, if I may note finally, my appointment for a gentle massage is set for later this month.

Voices correspondent Stefanie Pettit can be reached by e-mail at upwindsailor@comcast.net