How to drink water (better)

By Leah Koenig Washington Post

Water. It is the source of life, a universal necessity and, as of recently, trending on social media. Content creators have been hyping “loaded water,” an arguably terrible name for a rather useful method of dressing up plain H2O with fresh fruit, herbs electrolyte packets and more, to promote better hydration.

It is common knowledge, of course, that drinking enough water is essential for good health, particularly during the hottest months. But it can also feel like a chore. “In the summer I am very capable of accidentally dehydrating myself until I have a headache and feel like a raisin,” said Natasha Feldman, a recipe developer and author of “The Dinner Party Project.” Making loaded waters, which Feldman calls hydration drinks, are how she “tricks (herself) into being a person who drinks water.” Here are six tips to help you do the same.

Add fruits and vegetables

Cucumber water is the classic spa beverage, but cukes are just the beginning of produce-forward water enhancement. Squish thirst-quenching fruits like watermelon, cantaloupe, peaches, oranges or pineapple in the bottom of your glass to add flavor and nutrients to your drink. Or give ripe tomatoes a pulse in the food processor along with a hearty pinch of salt, a squeeze of fresh lemon juice or pickle brine, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce, then add to a glass and top with seltzer for a refreshing Bloody Mary tonic. A celery stalk or fennel frond garnish is welcome, too.

Be sure to thoroughly wash produce before adding it to your loaded water. It is best to drink fruit- and vegetable-infused waters right away.

Steer clear of excess sugar

Lemonade and fruit punch are favorite summer drinks and ideal for a refreshing treat. But they typically pack a lot of sugar – too much to make them part of your daily hydration goals. Instead of adding refined sugar to your loaded water, let the natural sugars in fresh fruit do the heavy lifting. If you need an extra hit of sweetness to inspire you to drink up, a modest drizzle of honey, agave or pure maple syrup does the trick. “One ingredient that makes a drink feel instantly vacation-ready is the tiniest bit of Luxardo cherry syrup,” Feldman said of the non-neon-red maraschino cherries. “Half a teaspoon can make a simple fruit water suddenly feel like a Shirley Temple or snow cone.”

Spice things up with herbs and tea

Muddling fresh basil, mint or ginger along with fruit brings virgin mocktail vibes (and bonus vitamins) to your water. You can also infuse water with dried whole spices such as cinnamon sticks for added antioxidants and subtle flavor. Add the spices to a pitcher or bottle of water, and let them steep overnight in the fridge. And don’t forget the original loaded water: iced tea. Unsweetened or lightly sweetened iced tisanes made from caffeine-free leaves such as peppermint, lemongrass and hibiscus can be enjoyed as is or used as the base for a more elaborate loaded water.

Add electrolytes or don’t

Many beverage companies have started making powdered electrolytes – blends of hydration supercharging minerals such as sodium, potassium, calcium and magnesium. These packets often come flavored and sweetened with sugar alternatives (such as monk fruit or stevia), which can add pizzazz to regular water. Despite their popularity and usefulness after intensive exercise, some experts say they aren’t really necessary for daily consumption. You can get similar benefits by adding a pinch of sea salt to your drinks or replacing some of the water in your drink with coconut water, which is naturally full of hydrating electrolytes.

Glam up your ice cubes

We tend to eat (and drink) with our eyes first, so making water beautiful with elevated ice cubes is an excellent hydration-promoting strategy. Invest in a couple of cute, inexpensive ice cube molds and fill them with brightly colored, freshly squeezed juices or water and whole fruits like blueberries, blackberries or sliced strawberries. Freeze, then pop the cubes into your drinks for an immediate visual boost. As the ice melts, the drink only gets tastier.

Drink out of a fun (and large) container

Feldman makes hydration drinks in quart-size takeout containers, which she finds practical and inviting. “If I have to keep getting up to refill a glass, I just won’t,” she said. “But if a big cold drink is sitting next to me while I’m writing or editing, I’ll mindlessly sip it all day.” Use whatever container you like – an oversize tumbler, a Mason jar, a water bottle – as long as it is large (the goal is hydration, after all) and inspires you to keep on sipping.