Kennedy Center board lacks materials needed for closure vote, senator says

The Kennedy Center board meeting comes more than two months after a federal judge ordered the center to halt plans to close for renovations. (Al Drago/For The Washington Post) (Al Drago/For The Washington Post)

By Jonathan Edwards washington post

A federal judge in May ordered the stewards of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to more carefully weigh the need for a long-term closure. But just days before those trustees are set to vote on the matter, they have received no new assessments about how closing for two years would affect the venue, according to Democratic lawmakers who sit on the board.

Last week the center’s executives sent trustees a “bare-bones agenda” for the Aug. 13 meeting that included no studies or analyses of the impacts a two-year closure would have on programming, ticket sales or a multiyear $250 million renovation, according to Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-Rhode Island), a trustee and the top Democrat on the Senate committee that oversees the center.

“Over nine months, I have repeatedly requested that its current stewards explain what’s actually going on with the mismanagement of the Kennedy Center and have received no real answers,” Whitehouse said in a statement, adding: “The American people deserve to know what the plan is to save their national treasure from Trump administration chaos and corruption.”

On Wednesday, Whitehouse’s office said he still had not received any materials from the center’s leaders. Representatives for three other congressional trustees said they hadn’t either.

Kennedy Center spokeswoman Roma Daravi said the center’s audit and finance committee works on the budget “in detail” before giving it to the full board, and that materials will be sent to trustees before next week’s board meeting. Whitehouse “neglected to attend” the board’s March meeting, where “detailed discussions on this matter occurred,” she added.

“If [Whitehouse] was as deeply concerned as he claims, he should accept the numerous invitations by our executive director to meet and discuss further,” Daravi said in a statement.

The board meeting comes more than two months after a federal judge ordered the center to halt plans to close for renovations. U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled in May that the board, which is chaired by President Donald Trump, had not properly weighed the consequences such a closure would carry. In his ruling, Cooper said the board did not take enough time or get enough information before voting at its March 16 board meeting to close the center for two years.

Evidence shows that “most Board members had received no document, plan, or even the vaguest of explanations for the proposed closure,” the judge said.

“Just before the vote occurred, Mr. Floca briefly outlined the merits of a two-year closure, and there were a few minutes of group discussion,” the judge continued. “Again, Floca’s high-level recommendation presented all the advantages and none of the drawbacks. Faced with such a stacked deck and having received no other information about the effects that closure might have on the institution as a whole, a prudent trustee would have at least tried to understand the full consequences of the proposal.”

Board trustees have met once since Cooper’s ruling but did not substantively address their thwarted closure plans, instead focusing on keeping Trump’s name in the center’s title.

Whitehouse, the ranking member on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, described that work as “wasting the Board’s time and effort on vain and doomed efforts.”

Whitehouse pressed Floca for records that would allow the board to make an informed decision in an Aug. 3 letter obtained by The Washington Post. In an earlier letter, dated July 21, he asked why he and other trustees had not been provided engineering and construction reports allowing them to compare options, an account of the center’s finances and a legal review of the board’s responsibilities after Cooper ruled it had not exercised due diligence in voting to close. He described the situation “in the nature of an emergency,” warning that the delay could let the center “die from inaction” and slide into a full closure without any effort to fix the collapse in performances and revenue.

“Forcing the Center into full closure through inaction and delay, and with no diligent effort to review and remediate the problems that caused the collapse in Center performances and revenue, would avoid hard questions about the propriety and effect of the original illegal renaming decision,” he wrote in the July 21 letter.

Whitehouse has cast that collapse as the true motive behind the shutdown. There is “widespread suspicion,” he wrote Aug. 3, that the decision to close for repairs was a pretext to cover up mismanagement that has “crashed bookings, attendance, and revenue.” Ticket sales and subscriptions have fallen sharply since Trump installed himself as board chairman in February 2025. Several productions have withdrawn, including a tour of “Hamilton” and shows of the Washington National Opera, which ended a 55-year residence.

Along with Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio), Whitehouse has become a loud Democratic voice challenging the center’s leadership on issues ranging from government contracting protocol to alleged financial mismanagement and cronyism. In another set of letters, dated July 9, he opened an investigation into what he described as rushed, no-bid renovation contracts, citing whistleblower accounts that management ignored federal contracting rules to meet deadlines tied to Trump’s December appearances at the venue. He gave Floca until July 23 to answer a slew of questions, including an itemized accounting of the $257 million Congress appropriated for the center.

Floca responded July 16, defending the center’s contracting as compliant with federal small-business rules and declining to release “granular, line-item operational and financial ledgers” publicly. Instead, he invited Whitehouse and other trustees to committee meetings and an in-person tour. He said that an independent accounting firm was validating the center’s financial data for a forthcoming board package.

Whitehouse rejected that response as evasive. Tours are not useful, he wrote July 21, if the board doesn’t have detailed construction, financial and programming reports, which he described as the “basic elements of due diligence.”

In his Aug. 3 letter, Whitehouse raised the prospect of personal liability for trustees and possible court supervision or receivership if no credible revival plan is adopted.