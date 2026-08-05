Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputy shoots and kills man

A Kootenai County deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday evening, according to a news release.

The release stated that Kootenai County deputies responded to a report of a “suspicious male who was armed and had contacted children in the area” around 8:20 p.m.

The “suspicious male” was identified as 45-year-old Derek Robert Martin, of Bonner County.

Martin pointed a firearm at the deputy, then fled and was tracked down by a Kootenai County Sheriff’s K-9, the release said. Martin fired multiple rounds, one of which struck and injured the K-9, identified by the department as Appa.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy fired at Martin several minutes later. A SWAT team also responded to the confrontation.

None of the deputies involved in the incident have been identified.

“Let this incident serve as a clear reminder to anyone who chooses to violently confront the men and women of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Robert Norris said.

The Idaho State Police is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, which is standard procedure for law enforcement shootings.