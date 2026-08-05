Liberal Hennrich in 3rd District won’t support Gluesenkamp Perez

By Jake Goldstein-Street and Jerry Cornfield Washington State Standard

Fresh off a losing bid to unseat U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, fellow Democrat Brent Hennrich says he won’t be supporting her in the general election.

Hennrich earned over 15% of the initial tally Tuesday night in southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, a distant third to Gluesenkamp Perez, a two-term moderate Democrat, and John Braun, the state Senate’s Republican leader from Centralia.

Hennrich, who ran to the incumbent’s left, had received 21,000 votes Tuesday. Those voters could be key to deciding the race come the fall in this battleground district that is vital to both parties’ hopes of a majority in the U.S. House. The district has supported President Donald Trump in each of his three runs.

“Absolutely no way, shape or form will I support her,” Hennrich said in an interview Wednesday, noting he was disappointed in the early results.

“I want her out of office,” he continued. “Just because you’re not a fascist, doesn’t mean you’re a Democrat.”

Hennrich, a project manager, said he didn’t vote for Gluesenkamp Perez in her prior two elections. He said he would be fine with Braun winning and turning the district red, but won’t be voting for him. He said he’ll be using the write-in option in November, but declined to disclose who he’d write in.

He stopped short of saying his voters should do the same.

“I’ve told my supporters what I’m doing and I’ve told them to vote their conscience and that anyone they vote for should earn that vote,” Hennrich said.

Officials for Gluesenkamp Perez’s campaign did not respond directly to Hennrich’s comments.

“Marie is focused on what brings people together instead of what drives them apart. Our campaign will look to carry Marie’s message to the full spectrum of voters in every corner of this district,” a campaign spokesperson said in an email. “Voters in Washington’s 3rd District will always have a faithful and dedicated champion for their interests in Marie.”

Braun said Wednesday he appreciated Hennrich “taking a principled stand but I think his voters aren’t necessarily Marie voters.” Braun has voiced confidence, pointing out Gluesenkamp Perez earned less than 40% of the early primary vote.

Hennrich and other progressives have taken issue with several of Gluesenkamp Perez’s key votes in Congress.

For example, she joined Republicans last month to approve a more than $1 trillion defense bill while most Democrats opposed it over frustrations with the war in Iran and the inclusion of Trump’s preferred voting measure within the legislation. In June, she did vote with her party on a symbolic resolution against the war.

Gluesenkamp Perez has also riled liberals with her support of a bill to require parental consent before elementary and middle school students can update pronouns or preferred names. She was one of eight Democrats to break ranks to vote for the legislation.

Local Democratic groups have also been disappointed with her.

Gluesenkamp Perez won the purple district in 2022 after incumbent Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican, lost in the primary. She defeated conservative firebrand Joe Kent that year, and again in 2024. Establishment Republicans hope a more traditional candidate like Braun could swing the district back in their direction and help them maintain control of the House.

Hennrich had run in 2022, but later suspended his campaign out of fears he could contribute to a split Democratic vote that would allow two Republicans to get through the primary.

He now says he’s done with electoral politics, and won’t run again for any office.

Retaking the district is a top priority for Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson, of Louisiana, is set to campaign with Braun in Vancouver on Thursday. Braun also has Trump’s endorsement.