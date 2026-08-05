Multiple dead in shooting at North Carolina home, officials say

By Christopher Cann USA TODAY

Multiple people were killed and one person was hospitalized after a shooting at a home in North Carolina, officials said.

On Wednesday morning , authorities received a call for service to a home in Prospect Hill, a rural community about 50 miles northwest of Raleigh, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds. One person was taken to Duke University Hospital. The state investigation bureau said there were “multiple other fatalities” but did not elaborate.

It remains unclear how many people were shot and whether a suspect has been taken into custody. Officials said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Local authorities requested the assistance of the investigation bureau, which began processing evidence and conducting interviews after arriving at the scene.

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office, the lead agency in the case, said it is working to identify next of kin.