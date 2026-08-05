New fire reported south of Long Lake, progress now stopped

A new fire was reported Wednesday afternoon west of the existing Autumn Lane fire.

Progress of the fire was stopped.

Initial reports said the Charles fire was burning near North Sparrow Lane and Long Lake Road.

According to Watch Duty, a level three “Go now” evacuation was requested for all residents who live within a mile of that location. The evacuation alert has now been downgraded to a level two alert.

The evacuation boundaries include Carstens to the west, Wood Road to the east, Prewett Road to the south and the Spokane River to the north.

The fire was reported as being about 6 acres and burning in timber on Long Lake Road about halfway between state Route 231 and the Autumn Lane fire.

Spokane Fire District 9 Public Information Officer Robert Gray said helicopters from the Spokane Complex fires were luckily free to tackle the new fire.

Gray said the fact that fires were still starting even though there weren’t strong winds Wednesday is a testament to the high fire conditions still present.

“Just because it’s not a windy day doesn’t mean fires won’t erupt and take off,” Gray said.