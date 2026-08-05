Sheriff says fire evacuations will last ‘many, many more days.’ Why he says that’s for good reason

Residents who were forced to evacuate the Old Trails fire want nothing more than to return to their homes, but Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels announced Wednesday that most Level 3 “go now” evacuations won’t be lifted anytime soon.

Nowels said officials are conversing every day about evacuation levels and want to get people back into their homes as safely and quickly as possible.

“I will say up front to manage expectations, we are not going to be downgrading these zones in any large way for many, many more days to come,” Nowels said.

He said fire conditions are going to worsen in the coming days with hotter temperatures, low humidity and stronger winds. The Old Trails fire is only 13% contained.

“If we let people come back in, and we don’t have a high degree of certainty that those fire lines will hold in the coming days, we’re putting people in danger,” Nowels said. “We are not going to do that, because then we, as law enforcement, have to go back in, put our men and women in danger to get people back out. I want our public to understand we are not doing this for no good reason. These areas are not safe right now.”

He told The Spokesman-Review the sheriff’s office also won’t lift evacuations until the foundations of burned homes are “cold” and the risk of flareups are eliminated.

Nowels said at the press conference law enforcement has had several encounters with citizens who are angry.

“They’re trying to push past,” he said. “We really need to have this kind of behavior stop.”

Many residents in mandatory evacuation zones have been able to slither through roadblocks, some staffed by law enforcement and National Guard personnel, to check on their homes and grab supplies. Parked cars have lined neighborhood streets near roadblocks.

Those who can’t reach their home by car ditch them in neighborhoods and walk, bike, scooter or get a lift from friends or neighbors to their homes before returning to their parked cars.

That was the case Wednesday near the intersection of Indian Trail Road and Kathleen Avenue. Residents could be seen rolling luggage and wagons behind them or carrying backpacks and bags of household items to their cars. Many neighbors dedicated their day to driving people to their homes so they didn’t have to walk miles under the hot sun.

Shelly Egger walked about a mile to her home to get supplies and then walked a mile back to her car near the intersection.

She said the walk was a struggle because she has asthma and the poor air quality affected her.

Egger said she was a bit frustrated she wasn’t allowed to drive through because she needed her inhaler and she saw other residents driving beyond the roadblock on Indian Trail Road.

“I thought I could do it, no problem,” she said of the walk. “But, it is longer than it looks.”

Egger said she doesn’t think her home should be in a Level 3 area. She said the fire doesn’t seem to be a threat to her neighborhood and her power was restored.

“I don’t know how much longer it’s going to be, but it’s rough,” she said.

Krista Poffenroth, who was carrying a backpack and grocery bag of items, walked a 5-mile loop from the intersection to her house and back.

Poffenroth said the first responders, including the ones staffing the barricades, have been outstanding, offering people water.

She said she believed her house should still be in a “go now” zone. She has been staying with relatives in Hayden, which has been a bit of a drive.

“I know not everybody had that, but we were very fortunate to have those relatives,” Poffenroth said.

Jonathan Sorrentino, his daughter Kanyon and their neighbor Shawn Stetson were hauling luggage down Kathleen. Luckily, their walk was shortened to a few blocks as Stetson and another neighbor provided rides.

Sorrentino said his neighborhood’s evacuation level should be downgraded.

“They should be letting residents in at least,” he said. “I mean, we have to be able to get in and out. It’s a little bit ridiculous.”

Stephanie Faust was also loading luggage into the back of her car on Kathleen. One of her friends gave her a ride to her home, which was a couple miles away, from near the barricade so she could pick up items.

She said she wasn’t sure whether her home should be under a Level 3 order, but she “would rather be safe than sorry.”

“As uncomfortable as it is being out (of her home), I would rather not have to live through the evacuation process,” she said.

Faust said it took two hours for her to evacuate her neighborhood, and she doesn’t want to do that again.

Married couple Mychal and Muana Little, who live off North Indian Trail Road with their three children, were checking on one of their three rental homes at the corner of Indian Trail and Kathleen.

The couple said their primary home and three rental homes are in Level 3 “go now” evacuation zones. All were unharmed.

They returned home Wednesday to grab supplies and do laundry before checking on their rental on Kathleen Avenue.

Muana Little said the family has been staying in a hotel the past few nights.

She said Wednesday was the first day she would have felt safe returning home and that it’s time to let people in.

“Today when I went in, I didn’t have that anxious feeling anymore,” she said. “I felt like I could be at home and be OK.”

Muana Little said the evacuations have hurt families financially, too, as some residents, like the Little family, have been spending money on hotels.

She learned Wednesday it could be days until they’re allowed back into their homes.

“It definitely sucks, though,” she said. “I was hoping to come home.”

Mychal Little said he understands the evacuations because he felt fire and Avista crews should be able to have room to work without residents flooding the neighborhoods. He said the uncontained fire is still a threat, too.

Muana Little also acknowledged that dangerous fire weather conditions are looming this week, and if the fire picks up steam and residents are allowed back home, they would have to evacuate again.

Robert Taylor, who lives in Five Mile Prairie, evacuated his home Saturday, and roadblocks have prevented his return. Neighbors have said his house is fine, but he would love to put eyes on it himself.

“I think the frustration is just not knowing,” Taylor said.

Besides the clothes on his back, he only grabbed photos and important papers because he thought he would be back within a few days.

“When we got the (evacuation) notice, I mean, I don’t think anybody realized it was going to be as long as it was,” he said.

He said he figured he might be able to return home this week, but he heard Nowels announce that it will likely be much longer.

Taylor said he understands the sheriff’s office wanting to protect people, but he said some people are willing to accept the risk of returning to their homes. He said he only wants to grab more clothing and paperwork before leaving.

Besides the active fire, Tom Stokesberry, spokesperson for the California Incident Management Team 7, said a “tremendous amount of hazardous materials,” such as building materials, lithium batteries and solar panels, burned in the fire and contaminated the soil and air.

He estimated the Level 3 “go now” evacuations will remain in place at least through the weekend.

“It’s a dangerous situation still, and we wanna make sure the public is safe,” Stokesberry said. “And I know that’s frustrating. We’re just asking for patience, and I know it’s hard.”

S-R reporter Amanda Sullender contributed to this story.