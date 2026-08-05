State officials encourage donations to reputable charities following Spokane Complex fires

Washington state Attorney General Nick Brown is warning those wishing to donate to the response to wildfires burning in Spokane County and across the state to make contributions to reputable sources.

Brown’s office also is encouraging residents to report suspicious or fraudulent fundraisers to the Attorney General’s Office Consumer Protection Division.

“The destruction in Spokane is heartbreaking, and generous people across our state want to help,” Brown said in a statement. “It’s important to give safely to ensure your hard-earned money is helping those in need.”

The attorney general’s office encourages people to research a charity before making a donation. By law, a charity must be registered with the Washington Secretary of State’s office. While this registration is not an endorsement of the charity, it can show how much of the donated money is used for charitable purposes.

The office also says people should be suspicious of “high-pressure” tactics to solicit donations, as it may be a sign of a scam. Residents also should be alert for impostor organizations that mimic reputable charities, and ensure that websites and other information is connected to a legitimate charity.

The attorney general’s office also says people should take precaution when using crowdsource websites, which are not registered and do not have the same regulations as charities.

Suspicious charities can be reported to fortress.wa.gov/atg/formhandler/ago/ComplaintForm.aspx.

On Tuesday, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs announced he authorized the activation of the Disaster Relief Center and the initiation of a fundraising campaign. The DRC directs interested donors to verified and registered crisis-relief charities.

“In times of crisis, I know Washingtonians’ first thought is ‘How can I help?’ ” Hobbs said in a statement. “Anyone looking for a way to support our neighbors in Eastern Washington can feel confident their donations will go directly to organizations doing life-saving work on the ground.”

State employees can make either a one-time donation or reoccurring payments through the Combined Fund Drive. Information on the fund drive can be found at sos.wa.gov/statewide-programs/combined-fund-drive/disaster-relief-center.

For those wishing to volunteer, the Spokane Public Schools and Innovia Foundation also have established an online hub for local resources, which can be found at spokanecommunityresources.org. Spokane School District Superintendent Adam Swinyard said the site is in part intended to help provide direction for community members who wish to volunteer.

“We’re having people come in droves show up here at Shadle Park offering to help,” Swinyard said. “We can’t just always plug them in, because of all of the layers that exist, but we want to connect anybody that wants to help.”