This day in history: A Grand Coulee woman contracted legionnaires’ disease, then considered a ‘mysterious’ ailment

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From 1976: Health officials were investigating the possibility that Joyce Rice, 48, of Grand Coulee, had contracted the mysterious Legionnaires’ disease, which had killed 22 people at an American Legion convention in Philadelphia two weeks earlier.

She had symptoms consistent with the disease, including a fever and lung congestion.

A state health official noted that her symptoms were also consistent with “umpteen other diseases.”

She had not been in Philadelphia, but “she did meet in Miami with people who lived in Philadelphia,” said the official.

The “fire demon, sweeping northern Idaho and sections of eastern Washington, is devouring all of the possessions of settlers in its path,” said the Spokane Chronicle. (Spokesman-Review archives)

From 1926: The “fire demon, sweeping northern Idaho and sections of eastern Washington, is devouring all of the possessions of settlers in its path,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

The article was referring to the forest fires that continued to rampage through the Kaniksu National Forest.

“Several settlers managed to save their homes, but lost their barns and crops,” wrote a correspondent from the fire lines.

“… Some ranchers have intentionally let their crops stand, long after time when it should have been cut, because they believe it to be safer in the fields than it would be in barns.”

A few of the hundreds of firefighters were “deserting the fire lines,” because of the hot and exhausting work, even though they would be forfeiting their pay.