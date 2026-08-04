Whoopi Goldberg’s big check is her favorite thing about ‘The View’

NEW YORK – Whoopi Goldberg confessed that her favorite part of hosting ABC’s “The View” is payday.

The EGOT winner has welcomed celebrity guests including four presidents on the morning talk show she’s hosted for nearly 20 years. While appearing as a guest on “Baby, This is Keke Palmer,” Goldberg indicated that it’s her healthy check that keeps her coming back.

“The check,” Goldberg cracked. “I love the check.”

When the podcast host said she imagines that check is pretty impressive, Goldberg indicated it’s even more than Palmer thinks.

“Trust me,” Goldberg said. “You can’t. You would be shocked. Listen, you would be shocked.”

Host Keke Palmer laughed about her guest’s openness, only to be assured that she’d be blown away by Goldberg’s income from “The View.”

“As soon as they’d show you that check, you’d be like, ‘What the…?’ ” Goldberg said.

Palmer remarked, “That’s incredible!” in celebration of Goldberg’s apparent success.

“It is what it is,” the 70-year-old Chelsea native added.

Reports put Goldberg’s annual salary from “The View” between $6 million and $8 million.

The Celebrity Net Worth website estimates her worth at around $20 million. In addition to her work on television, Goldberg has starred in successful films including “Sister Act,” “The Color Purple” and “Ghost,” the latter which garnered an Academy Award win. The performer born Caryn Elaine Johnson has also enjoyed success on Broadway.