A Grip on Sports: Friday night’s loss may just have been the final blow in a season full of disappointing ones

A GRIP ON SPORTS • It had to be the Astros, didn’t it? The hated Houston Astros. The cheaters. The, ahem, winners. And the team who, on a muggy Friday night, knocked the Mariners’ 2026 pennant hopes into its grave. With a shovel to the face.

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• Get out your chisel. Find the biggest tombstone you can. It’s time.

The Mariners’ Latest World Series Dreams. Born: Oct. 20, 2025. Died: August 14, 2026. Loved Northwest Team, Gone Much Too Early.

Murdered by … now that’s a big question, isn’t it? The Astros pulled the trigger Friday night with their 10-7, 10-inning crusher but there were a lot of folks who played a part in the deadly conspiracy throughout the season.

Cal Raleigh, the 60-to-16 (he hopes) man.

Dan Wilson, the learn-as-he-loses manager who didn’t seem to learn much about bullpen usage in the fateful final game of the American League Championship Series in Toronto.

Josh Naylor, who signed a big free agent contract and then came up small.

The starting pitching staff, who seemed to plateau this season well below the heights expected.

Brendan Donovan, the one bat brought in during the offseason who might just have been a difference. If he could have stayed healthy.

And the bullpen, headlined by last night’s tough-luck loser, closer Andrés Muñoz, who twice was one pitch away from bringing the M’s hopes back from their deathbed. And couldn’t.

There are too many culprits to fit on the rock – we’re looking at you Jerry Dipoto – that will sit over this season’s grave. Unless it is the size of Gibraltar.

It was a death by a thousand swings and misses. Or just missed ground balls. Or hung sweepers. Just like every failed season. It is more disappointing this year, though. All the potential that seemed to ooze from the roster following the near-miss last season, all the stories written in January and February about the depth of the lineup, all the positive analytical analysis of the deep pitching staff, all of it combined to allow even the most jaded of Mariner fans to actually believe.

Until four months of mediocrity and one of abject failure finally crushed it to pieces. Heck, as the M’s floundered in April and May, national pundits kept writing how they would figure it out, put it together and pull away in the gawd-awful American League West. There were glimmers in early June. And told-you-so stories. Then the losses started to mount. But in for a penny, right? Heck, as late as Aug. 3’s trade deadline approaching, there were stories and podcasts and talking heads floating round still feeding the canard. The M’s were going to be big movers at the deadline. Add to their lineup. To the bullpen. And then watch them explode.

The biggest move? Shedding Luis Castillo’s contract. Or maybe it was adding that on-base machine, Taylor Ward. Knock your socks off?

The results might, in a someone-just-hit-you-with-a-gut-punch type of way.

The money is in the bank. The Ward is on the bench, with a -0.5 WAR since joining the team and an on-base percentage that matches his batting average: .156.

And the M’s are 2-8 since the deadline. Call it the Dipoto effect. Talk big, deliver small and pop the clubhouse balloons.

Of course that isn’t all of it. Last night’s loss was the ninth in 26 games since the All-Star break, one of the worst records in baseball. Meanwhile, the Astros have done what M’s fans hoped for, putting together a 16-9 mark the same time. And they lost their first three right out of the break. At home. To Baltimore. To fall four games back. Today? They are three games up on Texas. And six on the M’s.

Oh, sure. The Mariners still have time. They have 39 games left. Win 25 of them, which would mean playing at a .641 clip, and they finish 82-80. Think that will be enough? Actually it might be. But they have done nothing – nothing – this season to convince any sane person that winning almost two-of-every-three games down the stretch is possible.

Rising from the grave? Not when Jose Altuve and the Astros drove a stake through their heart last night.

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WSU: The Cougars scrimmage today on Gesa Field. Greg Woods will be there. He also has a preview, focusing on the defense that has been dominating camp thus far. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12, Jon Wilner has his weekly mailbag in the Mercury News. … A pair of fifth-year players are back practicing with Oregon State. That’s the good news. The bad? A starting linebacker has been arrested. … The Boise State athletic department’s financial health is not the best. There are multiple reasons but player pay and costs associated with joining the Pac-12 are the main ones. … Fresno State is still adding amenities to its football season despite the start looming. … Elsewhere in the West and the nation, Washington’s offensive line wants to win another Morris Trophy. … Oregon is young but talented at cornerback. … Recruiting never stops for the Ducks either. … Colorado didn’t need to cause an issue with practice. There are positives to focus on. … Utah’s receivers ended last season well. … USC quarterback Jayden Maiava is being more vocal this season. … Arizona State had fun at practice yesterday playing dodgeball. … Practice rolled on at Arizona.

Gonzaga: Today’s the day Mark Few joins the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass. You know, where Dr. James invented the game back in the day. Few hasn’t re-invented it, but he’s been one of its most successful practitioners since taking over the Gonzaga program in 2000. He’s won more than 83% of his games. Has made the NCAA title game twice. Has won an Olympic title as an assistant. All of this based in the Inland Northwest, at a school no one would ever have imagined being this successful for the first 100 years of the game. Theo Lawson was at last night’s gala for the inductees and will be at tonight’s induction ceremonies (4 p.m., NBA TV). … Another Gonzaga starter, center Massamba Diop, is among Sports Illustrated’s top 10 for his position.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Northern Arizona has decided to opt into the House settlement. The Lumberjacks might be a little late. … Montana State has welcomed a drop-down football player with open arms.

Indians: Another game in Everett, another loss, this one 3-2 as the AquaSox won Friday’s contest in the bottom of the ninth. Spokane has lost all four in the series and nine of 10 overall.

Mariners: The game story from last night? It is linked above. And here. But we’re pretty sure if you watched, you don’t want to relive the 10th inning. Not when the M’s scored twice to take a 7-5 lead. And then Muñoz couldn’t hold it. … Is last night’s loss the rock bottom we’ve been waiting for? … Colt Emerson was supposed to be sent to Tacoma. Instead, he finally fessed up to the team his wrist has been bothering him all season. He was put on the injured list and may need season-ending surgery.

Reign: Seattle topped Chicago for the first time since 2023, winning 1-0 on the road.

Storm: Despite a furious rally, Seattle came up two points short and fell to Portland 84-82.

Seahawks: The Hawks’ first preseason game is tonight (available to watch in Spokane on Fox 28, starting at 5). We have a lot to pass along. We start with what Mike Macdonald said about signing free agent Terrion Arnold. … There is this Sam Darnold piece from The Athletic we have linked before. … And Matt Calkins’ thoughts about it. … DeMarcus Lawrence told Yahoo Sports this will be his final season. … Another Athletic piece on Kenneth Walker III in Kansas City.

Golf: Scottie Scheffler injected some life into the PGA Tour’s playoffs Friday, shooting a 61 and taking the lead in Memphis’ FedEx St. Jude Championship.

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• “Let me tell you something my friend. Hope is a dangerous thing. Hope can drive a man insane.” Maybe the cynical Red was right. Not the Red who walked the beach at the end of the movie. At least as far as the Mariners are concerned. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service