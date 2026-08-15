Australia gun buyback to start in November, PM Albanese says

By Sam McKeith Reuters

SYDNEY – Australia’s New South Wales state will start a gun buyback in November, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday, part of the national response ​to a shooting spree that killed 15 at a Jewish festival in Sydney, the state capital.

Albanese’s centre-left government enacted laws ⁠in January for the gun buyback, tighter checks for gun licences and ‌a crackdown on hate in the ​wake of the Dec. 14 gun attack at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration in Australia’s most populous city.

The alleged gunmen used powerful firearms that were legally obtained. ⁠Australia had a record 4.1 million firearms ‌last year, the government ‌has said, with more than 1.1 million of those in New South Wales, its most ⁠populous state.

The buyback is to be Australia’s largest since a similar campaign after a 1996 massacre ‌in Tasmania’s Port Arthur, in ‌which a gunman killed 35 people.

Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said in a statement the ⁠scheme would start on November 2 and that ​people returning rifles ⁠and ​handguns would be eligible for up to A$1,000 ($700) compensation per firearm.

“Australians are quite rightly proud of our gun laws, but the fact is there are ⁠more guns in Australia today than there were at the time of dealing with the Port Arthur gun buyback,” Albanese ⁠said in televised remarks.

New South Wales now limits individuals to possession of four guns under its own reforms prompted by the Bondi Beach attack, which ⁠police say was carried ‌out a father and son who ​police believe ‌were inspired by the militant group Islamic State. The ​surviving suspect, Naveed Akram, 24, is yet to enter pleas to a raft of charges, including 15 counts of murder.

($1 = 1.4122 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Sam McKeith in Sydney)