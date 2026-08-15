Democrats approve 2028 primary calendar that puts South Carolina first

By Sammy Westfall Washington Post

South Carolina voters will cast the first ballots in the 2028 Democratic presidential contest under a plan approved Saturday by the Democratic National Committee that aims to give a bigger voice to Black and Latino voters in the process of picking the nominee for the White House.

The revamped calendar calls for six primaries in six weeks, kicking off with South Carolina on Jan. 22, 2028. Nevada would follow on Feb. 1, with primaries in New Hampshire, New Mexico, Michigan and Virginia taking place later in the month. Those states’ primaries would all take place before Super Tuesday, which is scheduled for March 7.

“Leaders, advocates, and Democrats from all across the country have praised the calendar’s historic diversity and its ability to battle-test candidates while maintaining an open, affordable field,” the DNC said in a statement in announcing the vote at the DNC’s summer meeting in Austin.

The official schedule ends a battle in the DNC over which state should lead the voting process. Primaries in early-voting states draw massive media attention and campaign spending, with outcomes likely to play a big role in shaping the race and winnowing down the field, which is currently wide open.

A panel of the DNC last month recommended the early roster, altering their bylaws to add two more states, Virginia and New Mexico, to those that could hold primaries ahead of Super Tuesday.

South Carolina and Nevada had been jockeying for the top spot on the primary election calendar, with supporters arguing that their states would serve as the best curtain-raiser for a nation skeptical about the Democratic Party’s brand. Advocates of South Carolina voting first made the case that the state’s large number of Black voters deserved the honor of the earliest vote because of their significance to the party overall.

Officials including former DNC chair Donna Brazile cited the Supreme Court’s dismantling of Voting Rights Act protections for minority voters in advocating for South Carolina to hold the first primary.

Democrats in the West made a similar case for Nevada, highlighting its diverse electorate of Latino, Black, Asian American and Pacific Islanders, and Native American voters.

The DNC on Saturday said the schedule provides the “most diverse open field early window in Democratic Party history.” The selected states in that early window will provide a “comprehensive test” with diverse voter groups key to winning a general election, the DNC said.

New Hampshire Democrats had for decades voted first until being bumped by South Carolina in 2024 at the urging of President Joe Biden, a decision that signaled his party’s commitment to elevating diversity in the nominating process but faced resistance from affected states.

In 2020, the early-voting states were Iowa – a largely white state that had historically held the nation’s first Democratic caucus – followed by New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.