Design Recipes: Lifestyle design

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

The most beautiful spaces are often those that feel natural, relaxed and lived in. Successful spaces should not be just about aesthetics but must also be functional.

Looking to design a home that fits how you live? Here are some top tips.

Home offices: If you work from home, your office deserves more than a spare corner. Good light, a comfortable chair and a few pieces you love can turn it into a space that supports work and comfort.

Kitchens: The kitchen is often the heart of the home. Kitchens should be functional, minimal and organized.

Bars: Whether it is a dedicated bar or simple bar cart, bar areas remain popular. Bar areas can be used to display beautiful glassware, shakers and decorative bar items.

Family rooms: Family rooms are key social areas, the place where the family gathers for family fun and conversation. In designing, consider games, books and items for entertaining.

Reading nooks: You don’t need a whole room, just a comfortable chair, good light and a small table for a cup of tea. These quiet, personal corners are often the ones you end up loving most.

Spa bathrooms: The bathroom is easy to overlook, but it can be one of the most relaxing spaces in a home. When looking for décor items, consider diffusers/scent, candles and other essentials to transform a bath into a space that feels spa like.