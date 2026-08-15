From the sidelines to the front office, Seahawks continue to develop championship culture | Dave Boling

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – This move looked like a killer. Especially for the preseason.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba gave a little wiggle, subtle misdirection, ducked and bobbed, leaving Devon Witherspoon smiling in appreciation.

Surely, this was one of the better techniques displayed during Saturday night’s Seattle Seahawks first preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lumen Field.

Few in the stands noted it because the two players were on the sidelines, and these two are teammates and wearing civvies instead of pads and helmets.

Witherspoon and JSN, like almost all Seahawk starters and stars, were not called upon to participate in this pretend game.

But that didn’t mean they were inactive.

Of course, Smith-Njigba (offensive player of the year as a record-setting wide receiver) may have been showing three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Witherspoon a sneaky move to get to the front of the line at the bank, considering ’ Spoon just agreed to a four-year, $132 million contract – an NFL record for his position.

Witherspoon’s signing was the biggest news of the day for the Seahawks.

To have both JSN and Witherspoon, both at the heart of the Seahawks’ future, contractually locked in place past 2030, is a huge development for the trajectory of this franchise.

JSN’s contract extension is also for four years, at $168 million.

This is how it’s done. They identified these two guys – among the best at their positions in the entire league – developed them, and now locked them up.

This is franchise-building 101. Find your anchors, your cornerstones at key positions. Then coach them up, exploit their extraordinary talents and keep them at home.

Coach Mike Macdonald uses the term “force multipliers” to describe the few exceptional players who also play and practice and conduct themselves in ways that elevate the expectations of everybody on the roster.

Witherspoon and JSN are two of those guys who have completely bought into Macdonald’s 12-as-1 credo of team unity.

Witherspoon, for instance, has been awaiting the completion of his impending extension. He didn’t sit out or try to leverage his annual Pro Bowl honors. He showed up to camp and played like he was trying to earn his position.

As interesting as the developments on the field, Seahawks up and down the sideline, vets with the night off, were schooling the depth-chart guys.

Cooper Kupp, a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year, button-holed receiver Jake Bobo after an early drive, sharing wisdom from his 10 years in the NFL.

It provided a very cool look into what has become the Seahawks’ way.

Older fans might recall some games from distant preseasons when veteran Seahawks retired to the sidelines and were caught on camera sitting on the bench scarfing hot dogs.

Macdonald doesn’t have time for that kind of diversion.

On the field? Second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe showed his mobility, picking up 34 yards on four scrambles in the first half. But that’s not new. The question for Milroe is to prove his ability to pass the ball under pressure. He completed three of four passes in the first half.

A standout defender for the Hawks was a former starter at linebacker, Tyrice Knight. Drake Thomas’ development at linebacker last season gobbled into Knight’s snaps, but he looked strong Saturday, with 10 tackles and two pass breakups in the first half.

The Seahawks don’t have much to prove in this preseason.

All six Pro Bowl players from last season’s championship team have returned.

Added to them are another handful of players on the threshold of Pro Bowl recognition: Byron Murphy II, Nick Emmanwori, Ernest Jones IV, Jason Myers and Julian Love.

Another four or five young players seem ready for breakout seasons. They are almost inconceivably loaded with talent.

It’s axiomatic that sweeping conclusions can’t be drawn from preseason games.

But even if you’re only watching the players on the sidelines, it’s pretty obvious the Seahawks are going to be a nightmare for opponents in coming months.