Gonzaga product William Kempner to undergo surgery, former Zag Eli Morgan designated for assignment | MLB locals

From staff reports

Miami Marlins reliever William Kempner, a former Gonzaga standout, will reportedly undergo elbow surgery and is expected to be sidelined for at least the next 12 months.

The 25-year-old right-hander made his MLB debut May 5 and showed promise in nine games for the Marlins, recording a 2.92 ERA and 14 strikeouts against four walks over 12⅓ innings pitched.

Kempner has a 3.51 ERA in 37 games at the Triple-A level over the past two years.

Kempner was selected out of GU in the third round of the 2022 draft by San Francisco, which traded him to Miami in early 2025.

Morgan pushed off Royals’ 40-man roster

Kansas City Royals reliever Eli Morgan, also a Gonzaga product, was removed from the club’s 40-man roster this week to clear space for pitcher Tony Gonsolin, a former All-Star (2022) with the Los Angeles Dodgers who signed with the Royals on Thursday.

Morgan was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on July 24 and has now been designated for assignment after appearing in 16 games for the big-league club this year. The 30-year-old right-hander has a 5.12 ERA in MLB games this season, but has been sharp for Omaha, posting a 4-0 record with a 1.40 ERA in 22 appearances out of the bullpen.