Gonzaga’s Mark Few filled with gratitude during Hall of Fame enshrinement: ‘Couldn’t even think about dreaming such a thing’

Inductee Mark Few speaks to the audience during the 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony on Saturday at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Mass. (Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Mark Few’s long-shot journey to the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame began with rejection, of all things.

As he delivered a Hall of Fame acceptance speech Saturday in front of a Symphony Hall audience that easily outnumbered the population of Few’s hometown in central Oregon, the Gonzaga coach went deep into his adolescent archives.

He traced back to a painful memory, but an important one.

A college-aged Few was applying to be the head basketball coach at his alma mater, Creswell High School. Few had a leg up on the competition, or so he thought, as a top Creswell assistant whose father, a town minister, played cards with the school superintendent, and mother worked locally as a nurse.

“Kind of seemed like I was a shoo-in,” Few said. “Well, I got shot down and here I am. So go figure.”

Springfield never felt too far away for the longtime Gonzaga coach. After all, it was situated just 10 miles north of his hometown, a 15-minute ride up Interstate 5. But enough about Springfield, Oregon.

Few could only come up with one explanation for how someone with his modest beginnings, raised in a town of 1,500, could reach this Springfield – the one located in southern Massachusetts, where millions of visitors travel to tour the iconic hoops shrine minutes from Symphony Hall and where on Saturday, college basketball’s active leader in winning percentage joined an esteemed group of inductees for the 2026 enshrinement ceremony.

Few surmises a greater power must have been at work.

“How else does a guy get from Creswell, Oregon, to Springfield, Massachusetts? Come on now, wow,” Few said. “The only Springfield I ever thought about was Springfield, Oregon, 10 miles north of Creswell. Looking around this room tonight, it’s so humbling to realize how many people shaped this journey. I may be the one standing here, but this honor belongs to so many others.”

Mark Few poses for a portrait during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement tip-off celebration and awards gala at Mohegan Sun on Friday in Uncasville, Conn. (Getty Images)

During an acceptance speech that timed out at 13 minutes, Few considered the far-fetched scenarios that helped make his Hall of Fame career – one that will be difficult to replicate at the NCAA level – possible in the first place.

He showered family members, coaching colleagues and players with thank yous and gratitude, giving a special ode to Gonzaga predecessor Dan Monson, the man largely responsible for hooking Few up with a low-paying graduate assistant gig in Spokane before the 1989-90 season.

“I want to not only acknowledge but thank Dan Monson for not only giving me my start in coaching but more importantly, allowing me to stay rent-free in his apartment for two years at Gonzaga,” Few said. “My first salary was a whopping $1,500.”

The star-studded crowd that sat in on Few’s speech included Hall of Fame players Steve Nash, Tracy McGrady, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, Paul Pierce and Allen Iverson, college coaching luminaries Roy Williams and Jim Boeheim and celebrity attendees like Larry David. Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden reacted in astonishment when Few revealed his GA coaching salary.

Few introduced his trio of presenters, selected carefully by the Gonzaga coach to symbolize three different facets of his career. Seated by him on the stage were legendary Gonzaga/Utah Jazz guard John Stockton, Hall of Fame college coach John Calipari and NBA legend Grant Hill, who developed a relationship with Few through years of trips and experiences with USA Basketball.

“How about this All-Star class here, man?” Few said, pointing toward his presenters. “Stocks represents my Gonzaga time. His loyalty, his hard work, his values and how he always, always walks the talk. My main man Cal, for a friendship that started because nobody wanted to play us and we couldn’t get a game against the quote unquote blue bloods, so we started our own series and that worked out pretty dang good for us. … Finally Grant Hill, what a dude, man. … I’ll never, ever, ever forget the day he called and asked me to join the 2024 Olympic coaching staff. Grant, you’re an unbelievable leader and an even better friend.”

Most of Few’s immediate family members traveled to join the coach in Springfield, including wife Marcy, sons AJ, Joe and Colt, and daughter Julia. Few’s mother Barbara died in November 2025 at the age of 92 and his father, Norm, a longtime minister, was unable to travel to the ceremony from his home in Creswell.

“People often ask why I stuck around at Gonzaga for so long,” Few said. “My dad is 95 years old and probably currently struggling with the remote to find NBATV. But he was the pastor at the same little church in Creswell, Oregon, for 54 years, which has got to be a record.”

Few knows a thing or two about records. His coaching career is cloaked in them. Over 28 seasons, his Gonzaga teams have never failed to qualify for an NCAA Tournament. Sprinkled in were 14 trips to the Sweet 16, six Elite Eights and two national championship game appearances.

In hindsight, Few understands the body of work probably wouldn’t have been possible had he jumped for one of the countless power conference job offers that came his way through the years.

“(My dad) taught me that sometimes the greatest calling isn’t finding the next thing. It’s pouring everything you have into where you are,” Few said. “That’s what I learned from him, hence I stayed.”

(L-R) Chamique Holdsclaw, Joey Crawford, Mike D’Antoni, Mark Few, and Elena Delle Donne look on from the stage during the 2026 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on August 15, 2026 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Getty Images)

Few’s pipeline of All-American and NBA players was well-represented Saturday, with everyone from multi-time NBA All-Star Domantas Sabonis to Gonzaga career scoring leader Drew Timme to 1999 Elite Eight hero Casey Calvary in attendance. Countless examples of the coaching tree Few has established were also in the crowd, including Arizona’s Tommy Lloyd, Gonzaga coach-in-waiting Brian Michaelson, Boise State’s Leon Rice and Valparaiso’s Roger Powell, to name a handful.

“This isn’t about me tonight,” Few said. “The greatest thing we built at Gonzaga wasn’t a basketball program. It was a family and a culture. It kept people wanting to come back. That is one of the greatest rewards that a coach who has stayed at the same place his whole career gets to experience.”

Former guard Matt Santangelo, a three-time All-WCC selection who played on the school’s 1999 Cinderella team, said this weekend’s enshrinement ceremony was “never on the bingo card” for a school of Gonzaga’s stature.

“It’s so hard to put into words and so many people have tried to capture what’s been accomplished and what’s been built at Gonzaga, but I don’t know if anyone’s ever really done it because it’s so foreign, so unusual, so rare,” Santangelo said. “Then the superlatives that go along with it. It is the greatest story in college sports. Here’s a guy who stayed loyal to his values and his character and said, why not here, why not us? Then went out and did it.”

Some of what Few did? Twenty-eight straight NCAA Tournament bids and counting. Seven-hundred seventy-three wins. Twenty-three regular-season conference championships. A career winning percentage of .832.

Not a bad career for someone who didn’t exactly nail his first job interview.

“What a crazy, crazy, surreal moment for me,” Few said. “… The town I grew up in had a population of 1,500 people. It had one stoplight. So to be standing where I am today is absolutely mind-boggling. I say that because people have asked me if this is a dream come true and I’m telling you, I couldn’t even think about dreaming such a thing where I came from.”