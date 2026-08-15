Kathleen Schafer: LA Fire Fellows hope Spokane can learn from their experiences

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Kathleen Schafer

By Kathleen Schafer

We hope you’re feeling the outpouring of support around you right now. The emergency response there has been remarkable: no lives were lost, and Washington’s emergency management teams did a stellar job under overwhelming conditions. What we want to talk about is what comes after. Early attention matters, but it doesn’t always last, and recovery is a long journey.

What you’re about to face is not only about the fires themselves. It’s decades of turning away from the systems meant to support communities in good times and bad. Knowing what’s coming lets you heal and build, rather than hold on to a past that no longer exists; it is hard to hear, but it prepares you to become the trailblazers this moment needs.

I write on behalf of the Fire Fellows, Los Angeles residents and community leaders brought together by the Center for Understanding after the Palisades and Eaton fires. We’ve spent 18 months in recovery, reflecting on what would have been good to know sooner. Here is what we can offer.

The first insight: Recovery is not quick, and almost no one tells you that while you’re still in the early days. Full community recovery from a disaster like this takes a minimum of five years, and more realistically 10 or more. That’s not pessimism, it’s arithmetic – clean-up, shifting key infrastructure, decisions about where and how to rebuild, and the slow grind of insurance and permitting all take real time. The sooner you adapt to the true timeline, the better the decisions you’ll make along the way. Make a plan for the next two to three years of where you can live, work and be stable, not where you’ll be forever, just where you can recalibrate. The people in Los Angeles who did this early are in the best position now.

The second insight: Create a civic roundtable that includes everyone who wants a hand in stewarding recovery, not only government but neighborhood leaders, business owners, artists, anyone inspired to help. Without one coordinating body, multiple efforts spring up instead, competing for attention and resources. Coordinate now, and you’ll build back together instead of in pieces.

The third insight: The first focus of this group has to be the people who lost homes and businesses, and those left with uninhabitable, smoke-damaged homes. The safety net has largely dissolved, and support in these first years is essential across the economic spectrum. Financial help matters, but so does help finding housing and rebuilding lives. If we had a magic wand, we’d ask foundations and donors to fund not just relief, but people: someone assigned to every household that lost a home, owners and renters alike. Be in it with them for the long haul.

The fourth insight: Resource the people doing the coordinating and caretaking. In Los Angeles, those contributing most are often those hit hardest themselves. Without support, the ones who step up early risk burnout, still carrying their own trauma. Support them now, and it accelerates what they can do for everyone else.

The fifth insight: Build the new rather than recreate the old. Though we often want things back as they were, our world, how we live and our climate have all changed. We say this with great love: There is no going back. Be thoughtful about how you build your community today. Give yourself time to mourn and heal before you create.

So much of this isn’t being said in LA, or it’s said only in fragments, learned the hard way by whoever is closest and willing to speak the truth. But taking these lessons seriously now means walking this road with more clarity than most communities have had before you.

We share this as members of a club none of us wished to join. We faced these same challenges, and we’re still facing them. We offer these insights so you can begin already knowing what we wish we’d known, so that you can start rebuilding further down the road than we did. Take the time it takes to grieve, then build not the community you lost, but the one only you can build now.

Kathleen Schafer is the founder of the Center for Understanding, based in Ojai, California, and led the Fire Fellows initiative formed after the January 2025 Palisades and Eaton fires. The center is completing a full Civic Readiness Guidebook for communities preparing for crisis before it arrives. Find the Fire Fellows atwww.centerforunderstanding.org.