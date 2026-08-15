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Letters for Saturday, Aug. 15

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Moving first-person account of Old Trails fire

Alexandra Duggan’s moving first-person account of the Old Trails fire informed and moved readers around the world.

I hope your paper nominates that piece for a Pulitzer Prize. A good friend of ours evacuated in the Old Trails fire. I read her article aloud to my wife at midnight Saturday after it was first published.

The coverage by the entire Spokesman-Review team has been informative and probably at times lifesaving.

Martin Buchanan

Laramie, Wyoming

Fire levy lid lift passed

On behalf of Benton County Fire District 4, thank you to everyone who participated in the Aug. 4 election.

Whether you voted for or against the levy lid lift, we appreciate the time many residents took to learn about the measure, ask thoughtful questions and make their voices heard. Community engagement is an important part of building trust between the fire district and the people we serve.

We are grateful that voters chose to restore the district’s fire levy. This support will help Benton County Fire District 4 continue providing the fire and emergency medical services our growing community depends on while addressing rising operating costs and the impacts of levy erosion.

Our responsibility is to continue being good stewards of the public’s investment. We remain committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility and regular communication as these funds support emergency response, firefighter staffing, equipment and community safety programs.

We encourage residents to stay engaged, attend district events, ask questions and learn more about the services your fire district provides throughout the year.

Thank you again for your confidence and for supporting fire and emergency medical services in our community.

Paul Carlyle

West Richland

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