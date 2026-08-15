Here are the sights, sounds from Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s induction into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Gonzaga coach Mark Few poses for a photo ahead of his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in Springfield, Mass. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)

From staff reports

Gonzaga coach Mark Few took his place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday as part of the 2026 class, alongside NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Mike D’Antoni, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, former WNBA stars Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Chamique Holdsclaw, the 1996 USA women’s Olympic team and referee Joey Crawford.

Spokesman-Review reporter Theo Lawson was live on the scene in Springfield, Mass., as the event unfolded.

NBA / Youtube

Opening of Mark Few’s Hall of Fame speech: “What a crazy, crazy, surreal moment for me. I absolutely have to start with this. The town I grew up in had a population of 1,500 people. It had one stoplight. So to be standing where I am today is absolutely mind-boggling. I say that… — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 16, 2026

Mark Few’s video introduction at the Naismith Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremony.



Jim Boeheim: “No better basketball coach.”



Steve Kerr: “Mark just has a great way about him. Really sharp basketball mind. … It’s so hard to sustain success in coaching.” pic.twitter.com/D9iCbLYwJr — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 16, 2026

Reunion between Ricky Fois, Tommy Lloyd, Domantas Sabonis and Roger Powell on the red carpet. pic.twitter.com/9P3EirzaTC — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Large Zag contingent including Kevin Pangos, Dan Dickau, Jeremy Jones, Rem Bakamus, Zach Norvell Jr., Kyle Dranginis. pic.twitter.com/7XKo9nh5vB — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Gonzaga career scoring leader Drew Timme here with former teammate Anton Watson and Leon Rice’s sons Brock, Max and Kade. pic.twitter.com/eJuj376He9 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Former Gonzaga guard Matt Santangelo, a member of the 1999 Cinderella team, arrives for tonight’s ceremony. pic.twitter.com/Y5bOCyI818 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Red carpet arrival for Gonzaga coach Mark Few and his family ahead of tonight’s Naismith Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony. pic.twitter.com/68eFr07dW8 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Before the ceremony at Symphony Hall, where Gonzaga’s Mark Few will be officially enshrined into the Naismith Hall of Fame later tonight. pic.twitter.com/3cLpxb7ogQ — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Have probably — no, definitely — scored the fewest points of everyone that will be walking this red carpet tonight. pic.twitter.com/DXp0nIK3cp — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Video tributes for Mark Few from Dick Vitale, Erik Spoelstra, Garth Brooks, Grant Hill, Jay Wright, Maria Cantwell, Neil Everett, Nigel Williams-Goss, P.J. Carlesimo, Sean Ford, Steve Kerr, AJ Few, Joe Few, Julia Few and Colt Few. https://t.co/71lDUOwJgO — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Mark Few’s new exhibit at the Naismith Hall of Fame’s “Hall of Honor.” Few’s donation to the exhibit? A fly fishing rod, naturally. Oldest son AJ poses next to the exhibit. pic.twitter.com/Rp4KJV2r7S — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Interactive touch screen slideshow at the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame’s “Hall of Honor” capturing the career of Gonzaga’s Mark Few. pic.twitter.com/ydlE57Crib — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Drew Timme’s best Mark Few story isn’t appropriate to share on camera, but Gonzaga’s career scoring leader embraced trips out to the coach’s lake house, where “(Few) kicks our ass in pickleball to assert his dominance on us.” pic.twitter.com/RJQ4CsEmPS — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Plenty of memories embroidered into Mark Few’s orange Naismith Hall of Fame jacket. It features family portraits, images from Gonzaga’s national championship game runs in 2017/2021 and a photo of the 2024 gold medal-winning USA Olympic squad.



(Credit: @Hoophall) pic.twitter.com/yQvANLaKg8 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Video from Mark Few’s group media availability yesterday at the Naismith Hall of Fame.



Part 1: https://t.co/feqq79UEbL



Part 2: https://t.co/5ayLjDhDOW — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026

Mark Few’s description of Gonzaga’s offseason, which included Jack Kayil’s decision to stay in NBA Draft, Mario Saint-Supery’s unexpected departure, ongoing efforts to clear two international commits and late 5-in-5 additions: “Like nothing we’ve ever seen.”



Few’s full quote:… — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) August 15, 2026