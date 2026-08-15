Here are the sights, sounds from Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s induction into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame
Gonzaga coach Mark Few took his place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday as part of the 2026 class, alongside NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Mike D’Antoni, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, former WNBA stars Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Chamique Holdsclaw, the 1996 USA women’s Olympic team and referee Joey Crawford.
Spokesman-Review reporter Theo Lawson was live on the scene in Springfield, Mass., as the event unfolded.