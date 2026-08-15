The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
70°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Here are the sights, sounds from Gonzaga coach Mark Few’s induction into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Gonzaga coach Mark Few poses for a photo ahead of his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in Springfield, Mass. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)
Gonzaga coach Mark Few poses for a photo ahead of his induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in Springfield, Mass. (Courtesy of Gonzaga Athletics)
Add Spokesman-Review on Google
From staff reports

Gonzaga coach Mark Few took his place in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday as part of the 2026 class, alongside NBA coaches Doc Rivers and Mike D’Antoni, former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire, former WNBA stars Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne and Chamique Holdsclaw, the 1996 USA women’s Olympic team and referee Joey Crawford.

Spokesman-Review reporter Theo Lawson was live on the scene in Springfield, Mass., as the event unfolded.

NBA / Youtube