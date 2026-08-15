Mariners’ Emerson Hancock dazzles in must-win game vs. Astros

Adam Jude Seattle Times

HOUSTON — Right at the top, Brendan Donovan is right where he was supposed to be all long.

And if this Mariners lineup has any real shot at a late-season charge, Donovan looks like the right guy to lead it.

Back in the leadoff spot, Donovan had three hits and drove in three runs to help back Emerson Hancock in one of the best starts of his career in the Mariners’ 10-5 victory over the Astros on Saturday night, offering a glimmer of hope of a resurgence for Seattle’s slumping offense.

“I mean, better late than never, right?” Donovan said.

In what amounted to a must-win game, and one night after the Astros handed them their most demoralizing loss of the season, the Mariners (58-66) beat their divisional rival for the eighth time in 10 games this season.

As poorly as the M’s have played of late — as dreadful as the offensive production has been — they can look up in the AL West standings and, with 38 games to go, see they are just five games back of the Astros (63-61).

Bryan Woo will start Sunday’s finale opposite Astros ace Hunter Brown for a chance to win the series (4:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock).

The M’s lineup will enter Sunday with (dare we say?) momentum, after posting 12 hits Friday night here and 15 more Saturday. Six Mariners had multiple hits, with Donovan and Cole Young each recording three hits.

Victor Robles had a big two-run triple during the Mariners’ four-run second inning — an entertaining play in which Josh Naylor slid home for the first run and Young slid safely right behind him (and right into his, um, behind) — and rookie shortstop Brock Rodden, in his second major-league game, added an opposite-field double to drive in a run in the eighth.

Their 27 hits are the most in back-to-back games this season, and only one of those 27 hits was a home run — on Young’s three-run homer in the ninth inning Saturday, their final hit of the day — a sign of the type of dynamic potential the Mariners thought they had in this lineup to start the season.

“This is what we envisioned coming out of camp, and we still have some time,” Donovan said. “I’ve said it several times: There has to be a sense of urgency.”

On Friday night, Christian Walker delivered a gut punch to the Mariners’ already-thin playoff chances with a walkoff, three-run homer off M’s closer Andrés Muñoz in the 10th inning.

“That was probably one of the crappiest losses, I think, because you were in it (and) you know what’s at stake,” Donovan said. “But I was very happy with how we responded. We got down early and then we punched right back; and then every time they scored, we punched right back. So I thought it was really cool.”

Donovan, the Mariners’ major winter acquisition, opened the year as the leadoff hitter but wound up missing half the season with a groin strain that was related to offseason surgery to repair an adductor strain.

When healthy, he’s a game-changer for the Mariners’ lineup, and it showed in three at-bats in which he drove in runs Saturday, all with two outs.

“You can see his progression as he’s gotten back here, and at-bat to at-bat, he has really fell into being much more comfortable,” M’s manager Dan Wilson said. “I thought he looked great again tonight.”

It was one of the Mariners’ most complete performances of the season, and Hancock’s escape from a bases-loaded jam in the first inning — allowing only one run — set him up for seven strong innings.

Hancock retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced, scattering five hits with two walks and eight strikeouts.

“I thought everything about tonight was just a team win all around,” Hancock said. “It took everyone. To be able to bounce back from (Friday), come out and play the way we did, the bats we had, defense that we played, and all of us just executing pitches, I mean, that was a huge win for us.”