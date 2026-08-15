On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports
9 a.m.: IndyCar: Ontario Honda Dealers Fox 28
Baseball, MLB
10:37 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto MLB Network
12:15 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs ABC
4:20 p.m.: Seattle at Houston NBC
Basketball, WNBA
2 p.m.: Indiana at Atlanta ESPN
4 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix ESPN
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf
11 a.m.: PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS
11 a.m.: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf
2 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Amateur Championship NBC
Horse racing
10 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1
Lacrosse
10 a.m.: PLL: Maryland at Philadelphia ABC
Soccer, men’s club
7 a.m.: FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs. Man City ESPN
8 a.m.: EFL: Burnley at West Ham CBS Sports
12:15 p.m.: Coppa Italia: Lazio at Mantova CBS Sports
4 p.m.: USL1: Omaha at Richmond CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Apple TV
Soccer, women’s club, NWSL
6 p.m.: Angel City at Washington EPSN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
2 p.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4:20 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change