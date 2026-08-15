The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

9 a.m.: IndyCar: Ontario Honda Dealers Fox 28

Baseball, MLB

10:37 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Toronto MLB Network

12:15 p.m.: St. Louis at Chi. Cubs ABC

4:20 p.m.: Seattle at Houston NBC

Basketball, WNBA

2 p.m.: Indiana at Atlanta ESPN

4 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix ESPN

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship Golf

11 a.m.: PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship CBS

11 a.m.: LPGA: Portland Classic Golf

2 p.m.: USGA: U.S. Amateur Championship NBC

Horse racing

10 a.m.: Saratoga Live FS1

Lacrosse

10 a.m.: PLL: Maryland at Philadelphia ABC

Soccer, men’s club

7 a.m.: FA Community Shield: Arsenal vs. Man City ESPN

8 a.m.: EFL: Burnley at West Ham CBS Sports

12:15 p.m.: Coppa Italia: Lazio at Mantova CBS Sports

4 p.m.: USL1: Omaha at Richmond CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Apple TV

Soccer, women’s club, NWSL

6 p.m.: Angel City at Washington EPSN

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

2 p.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4:20 p.m.: Seattle at Houston 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change