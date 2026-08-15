Rex Huppke: Why replace Leavitt? Trump lies just fine on his own

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Rex Huppke USA Today

Now that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is stepping down to spend more time with her soulless penchant for dishonesty, President Donald Trump has an opportunity to save American taxpayers some money by not replacing her.

After all, Trump promised to cut down on wasteful government spending, and I can’t imagine anything more wasteful than paying a press secretary to come out and lie on behalf of administration officials whose only skill is lying.

Does anyone truly think the president needs an employee to amplify his frequent fabrications? The man never shuts up when cameras are around, and he owns his own social media platform. If someone’s going to try to hoodwink me, I prefer they spout their untruths directly and not via some highly paid federal flunky with a smile and an incongruous crucifix necklace.

Leavitt made nearly $200,000 a year lying at and insulting the White House press corps. (Of course the reporters just sat there and took it, for reasons that are between them, their therapists and their news organizations, which have all apparently forgotten you don’t use sources who lie to you.)

In her reign of error, Leavitt casually labeled the Jeffrey Epstein scandal “a hoax,” legitimized right-wing nutters posing as journalists by letting them take part in the White House press briefings and dismissed bipartisan disgust over a wildly racist video Trump posted showing the Obamas as apes, calling it “fake outrage.”

She labeled a federal judge a “Democrat activist,” lied about millions of federal dollars being spent on condoms for Gazans and suggested diversity, equity and inclusion policies were responsible for a deadly plane crash in Washington, D.C.

Neither the press nor the public at large needed Leavitt to stand there and regurgitate half-baked lies and insults when Trump has been consistently dispensing them all on his own. I prefer fibs served in more of a farm-to-table fashion. Cut out the distributor and serve me my fascism fresh, thank you very much.

Honestly, what’s the point of a press secretary in our current situation? Reporters can sit there and ask sharp, probing questions all they want, but whoever the press secretary is will either babble some B.S. or tell them to shut their dumb, liberal pie holes. A White House press secretary under Trump is like a sweater shop at a nudist colony – you can have one, but nobody’s quite sure why it’s there.

The cheaper move would be to put a mirror at the front of the White House briefing room so reporters can gaze into it and ponder their life choices.

Or maybe a Magic 8 Ball. Journalists and assorted right-wing dipsticks can ask it questions, and the odds of a true answer would still be better than they were under Leavitt.

Perhaps the best option is to just hang a sign on the lectern that reads “WWKS,” or What Would Karoline Say? The answer to that is always the opposite of what’s true.

It’d be a lot cheaper than $200,000 per year. And it would be every bit as helpful.

Follow USA Today columnist Rex Huppke on Bluesky at @rexhuppke.bsky.social and on Facebook at facebook.com/RexIsAJerk.