The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
66°F
Current Conditions
Overcast clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed demarcation line

A North Korean flag flatters on the top of 160-meter tower on Sept. 30, 2019, at North Korea's propaganda village of Gijungdong in this picture taken from Tae Sung freedom village near the Military Demarcation Line, inside the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea.  (Reuters )
Add Spokesman-Review on Google
By Brenda Goh and Joyce Lee Reuters

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday that warning shots had been fired ​when North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line between the countries, prompting ⁠them to return.

The Yonhap news agency reported earlier ‌on Sunday that warning ​shots had been fired last week, citing an unnamed source.

“Recently, on the Eastern Front, North Korean forces crossed ⁠the military demarcation line, prompting ‌our military to ‌fire warning shots according to operational procedures,” a JCS statement ⁠said without giving the date of the incident.

“Our military is ‌closely monitoring North Korean ‌movements while maintaining a firm military readiness posture.”

Yonhap said the incident ⁠was the first reported violation ​of the military ⁠demarcation ​line by North Korea this year and that the soldiers were likely to have been patrolling ⁠the area when they crossed the MDL. 

The North Korean embassy in Singapore did ⁠not respond immediately to a request for comment. 

North Korean troops violated the line 17 times last year, ⁠Yonhap said.

The two ‌Koreas are technically at ​war ‌after their 1950-53 war ended in ​an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jamie Freed and David Goodman)