By Brenda Goh and Joyce Lee Reuters

SEOUL, South Korea – South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday that warning shots had been fired ​when North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line between the countries, prompting ⁠them to return.

The Yonhap news agency reported earlier ‌on Sunday that warning ​shots had been fired last week, citing an unnamed source.

“Recently, on the Eastern Front, North Korean forces crossed ⁠the military demarcation line, prompting ‌our military to ‌fire warning shots according to operational procedures,” a JCS statement ⁠said without giving the date of the incident.

“Our military is ‌closely monitoring North Korean ‌movements while maintaining a firm military readiness posture.”

Yonhap said the incident ⁠was the first reported violation ​of the military ⁠demarcation ​line by North Korea this year and that the soldiers were likely to have been patrolling ⁠the area when they crossed the MDL.

The North Korean embassy in Singapore did ⁠not respond immediately to a request for comment.

North Korean troops violated the line 17 times last year, ⁠Yonhap said.

The two ‌Koreas are technically at ​war ‌after their 1950-53 war ended in ​an armistice rather than a peace treaty.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jamie Freed and David Goodman)