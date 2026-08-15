Spokane Indians take out frustrations in 9-2 win over Everett | NWL baseball

EVERETT – Jordy Vargas turned in six shutout innings and the Spokane Indians offense produced all game, beating the Everett AquaSox 9-2 in the fifth of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Everett Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

The Indians (22-24) had lost nine of their last 10 games entering play. Everett fell to 25-22.

The Indians churned out 14 hits, including home runs by Clayton Gray and Robert Calaz, and stole three bases.

Spokane took some frustrations out from the long losing streak in the third inning, batting around and scoring four runs, chasing Everett starter Evan Truitt.

Truitt hit Cameron Nelson to lead off the inning, and with one down Nelson stole second. Roynier Hernandez followed with an RBI single to plate the first run of the game and with two down, the Indians reeled off four consecutive singles with Wilder Dalis and Kevin Hidalgo knocking in runs.

Gray made it 5-0 in the fifth with his first High-A home run in his 10th game since being promoted from Low-A Fresno on July 28.

Meanwhile, Vargas (3-10) turned in six shutout innings, retiring 10 in a row and 13 of his last 14 batters. He allowed just four hits and a walk with eight strikeouts, tossing 55 of his 96 pitches for strikes.

The Indians added two more in the seventh on a pair of walks and a two-out, two-run double by Derek Bernard. Calaz hit a long home run in the ninth inning, his fifth of the season and first since Jun. 2, to make it 9-2.

The series concludes Sunday at 4:05 p.m.