Spokane Velocity can’t fend off second-half rally in loss to Corpus Christi

From Staff Reports

The Spokane Velocity have been dominant all season at home and entered Saturday’s match against Corpus Christi Sharks with just two losses in 11 games at ONE Spokane Stadium.

They also rode a three-game winning streak after consecutive regular-season road matches against Chattanooga Red Wolves and the New York Cosmos were postponed due to weather and travel delays.

Against the Corpus Christi Sharks, who came into the match with a five-game unbeaten streak, Spokane looked firmly in control of the match, scoring early in the period and dominating possession at a 58% rate in the first half. The Velocity defense, fourth in the league in goals conceded per game (1.2), allowed Corpus Christi just one on shot on target and shut out the Sharks in the first 45 minutes.

But in the second half, the Velocity gave up goals on two free kicks and failed to repel a rally, losing to Corpus Christi 3-2.

In the 11th minute, Nil Vinyals crossed to Joe Gallardo, who fought off multiple defenders in the box. Gallardo connected with Neco Brett in the center of the penalty area, and Brett made easy work for the finish for his second goal of the season.

After outshooting Corpus Christi 7-4 in the first period, Spokane and the Sharks exchanged six second-half attempts apiece.

In the opening minutes of the second period, Brett nearly extended Spokane’s advantage after Gallardo intercepted a pass in Corpus Christi’s half. Gallardo passed to Brett, and Brett danced around multiple defenders before attempting a shot at the top of the 18-yard box that missed to the left side of the post.

Then, in the 57th minute, Sharks defender Jack Keaney drew Corpus Christi level after Spokane midfielder Collin Fernandez fouled Bubu Medina in the 56th. On the free kick, left winger Blake Bowen lobbed a pass to a streaking Keaney, who separated himself from the crowded 18-yard box, and Keaney headed the ball past Spokane goalkeeper Sean Lewis.

Thirteen minutes later, Vinyals answered with his 25th USL League One goal to retake Spokane’s lead. Shavon John-Brown dribbled to an open spot inside the penalty area to draw Talbot out of the goal. John-Brown crossed to a wide-open Vinyals in the middle of the box, and Vinyals volleyed the pass into the empty net. The goal was also Vinyals’ third straight game with a scoring contribution.

But at the 81-minute mark, Spokane conceded another equalizer from Medina off an assist from Enock Kwakwa.

Anuar Pelaez, who subbed in for Brett in the 79th minute, nearly scored a go-ahead goal from inside the goalie box two minutes later, but his shot was blocked by keeper James Talbot.

Then, in stoppage time, Andre Lewis fouled Spanish right winger Nacho Abeal at the top of the penalty box. Bowen again lobbed the free kick into the 18-yard box. This time, Keaney headed the ball to Jake Keegan on the right side, who converted the late game-winner six minutes into stoppage time, snapping Spokane’s winning streak.

Velocity left back Moses Mensah led all players with six of Spokane’s 22 clearances and Nick Spielman recorded a game-leading 81 touches completing 93% of his passes.

Gallardo, with a team-best three chances created, led all players with six touches in the opposition box.

Talbot notched four saves for Corpus Christi.