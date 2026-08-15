‘Such a crazy experience’: Mead teacher shares how she came to win a care on ‘Wheel of Fortune’

“It only had 87 miles on it when I got it,” says Julie Allen, with her sons Maverick, 10 months, and Ollie, 2, at their home in Spokane on Friday. She won the 2025 Ford Bronco on “Wheel of Fortune” last year. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review)

Out of every million people who apply to be on the popular game show “Wheel of Fortune,” only 10,000 get an audition. Of those 10,000, only 600 make it on the show. Of those, only a third make it to the final puzzle, and of that third, only a small fraction correctly guesses the final answer.

These were the statistics that Mead teacher Julie Allen faced when applying for the game show. And yet, despite the odds, she made it on the show and won the final puzzle for the grand prize of a $43,760 Ford Bronco.

Allen shared some insights on how she came to win the SUV during her 2025 episode.

She solved the final puzzle – “Being Quite Witty” – before host Ryan Seacrest could finish reading the prompt, making her win one of the fastest in the show’s history.

“Honestly, I was surprised at how quickly I got it,” she said.

Allen, a Spokane native, is 26 years old and has two young children. This year, she’ll be teaching fifth grade at Skyline Elementary, though she’s taught third grade in the past.

“It’s a great job,” she said. “It’s really fun to be able to inspire kids.”

She was inspired to audition for the show after regularly watching it while on maternity leave.

“I was just couch answering,” she said. “And my husband and his grandma were like, ‘Oh, you should apply.’ ”

A few months after sending an audition video, Allen was asked to audition over Zoom. In the auditions, judges looked for camera skills and puzzle-solving ability.

“At first they just talk to you, and they tell you to be your biggest personality,” she said. “I was like, ‘Great, I can do that. I’m a teacher, that’s my whole thing.’ And then if they liked that, you did puzzle-solving … you do individual ones and you go against a few other people, and I was able to get those ones pretty quick, which was awesome.”

After her audition, Allen didn’t hear from “Wheel of Fortune” for eight months – but when she did, they asked her to come on the show.

She flew down to the show’s Los Angeles studio in March 2025, bringing her friend Amy with her while her husband stayed home with their baby.

“I made it a little girls’ weekend,” she said.

Her day on the show started early, as contestants were required to be at Sony Pictures Studios by 6 a.m.

“All the producers are watching you … so you had to be super energetic,” she said.

After meeting the producers and running through several practice rounds, Allen’s round got off to a strong start when she solved the “Before and After” puzzle, “Chilli Dog Whisperer.”

“That’s the one that a lot of people remember,” she said.

The episode’s highlight, though, was Allen’s ultimate victory.

“I was really nervous before, because I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’ve made it this far. It’s my one shot to do this. What if I don’t get it?’ ” she said. “And then luckily I got it right away.”

Allen described the solve as natural, saying the answer she found was “the only thing that (made) sense” to her at the time.

The episode was filmed in March and aired in April. During the interim, Allen said it was difficult to conceal the results from her family and friends.

“We could tell just our spouses, and then obviously my friend who came with me, but those were the only two people,” she said. “It was so hard not to tell my coworkers.”

When the results came out, Allen said her friends were excited but not surprised.

“They were all like, ‘Oh my goodness, I knew you’d win,’ ” she said.

Allen was given several options within a price range, she said, but chose the Ford Bronco that she won on the show.

“I sold my other car that I had, because it’s like, I want to be able to drive the one that I won,” she said.

She used the rest of her money to take a vacation and pay off debts.

Overall, Allen said being on the show was an amazing experience.

“If anybody … is thinking about doing it, I think they should totally apply because it was such a crazy experience. I have nothing bad to say about it,” she said. “So, if people think that they’re really good from their couch, they should just try it.”