Takeaways from the Seahawks’ preseason opener, a 17-7 home loss to Dallas

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – The Seahawks opened their three-game 2026 preseason schedule with a 17-7 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in a penalty-filled affair Saturday night at Lumen Field (21 total, eight on Seattle).

The caveat in any disappointment is that none of Seattle’s established starters played.

They will the next time the Seahawks set foot on Lumen Field on Sept. 9 when Seattle hosts New England to open the regular season and the defense of their Super Bowl title and raising of the banner.

Here are five things you need to know about Saturday’s game:

Milroe, Lock take turns at QB with middling results

As expected, no player who appears to be a clear starter for the Seahawks saw action, including Seattle’s top four receivers and top two tight ends.

That left the quarterback duties to backup Drew Lock and third-teamer Jalen Milroe. The two traded off throughout the game with Lock getting two series, Milroe two, Lock the next two and then Milroe a final series in the fourth quarter.

But after Lock led Seattle to a touchdown on the Seahawks’ opening possession, helped greatly by two defensive penalties by Dallas on third down, the Seahawks never scored again and finished with just 156 total yards.

Lock capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Montorie Foster Jr. on third-and-goal to put Seattle ahead 7-0.

Milroe came on to start the third series.

Milroe and backup center Olu Oluwatimi didn’t have a clean snap on the QB’s second play and he had to jump on it. It was officially called a fumble by Milroe.

But he came back on the next play to fire a completion to Jake Bobo for 9 yards to convert a third-and-six.

A few plays later, the Cowboys were called for defensive holding with Milroe then scrambling for 2 yards on first down. Maybe Milroe should have thrown it.

Milroe then showed why the team drafted him, scrambling smartly for 12 yards to convert a third-and-11, juking out Cowboy linebacker Curtis Robinson and toe-tapping down the sideline in front of the bench and getting just enough for the first down.

The drive stalled when a holding call on tackle Amari Kight negated a Milroe-to-Bobo completion and forced a field goal. Jason Myers, though, then pushed a 45-yard attempt to the right.

Neither was statistically impressive passing in the first half – Lock 4-of-7 passing for 19 yards and Milroe 3-of-4 for 16 yards. Lock finished the game 9-of-13 for 40 yards, and Milroe, who was sacked three times, 5-of-8 for 36.

Milroe, however, had 34 yards rushing on four carries in the first half, finishing with five carries for 36 yards.

Milroe also wasn’t helped by some shaky play early from the offensive line – one three-play sequence near the end of the first half featured a sack sandwiched by two holding penalties.

Lock then returned to the game to start the third quarter, but only after Dallas took a 17-7 lead with 7:41 to play in the third quarter on a marvelous outstretched one-handed catch by rookie receiver Camden Brown, a play that Seattle cornerback Michael Dansby didn’t have much of a chance on in coverage.

Lock had a golden opportunity to get Seattle in the end zone when Rashad Rochelle had one of the highlight plays with a 52-yard punt return in the third quarter, taking it to the Dallas 27. But Seattle failed on a fourth-and-four at the 6.

That brought Milroe back out in the fourth quarter. After a first down, he took a sack that helped kill the drive.

After a Dallas penalty on the punt, the Seahawks decided to go for it on fourth-and-three at the Dallas 48.

Only, Seattle’s Logan Brown was then called for illegal motion, and the Seahawks then decided to punt, a play that typified the offensive effort for the night.

Only, Dallas then fumbled the punt, and the Seahawks took over at the Cowboys’ 5.

Only, the Seahawks could gain just 4 yards rushing on the next three plays. On fourth down, the Seahawks went to a shotgun set with three receivers.

Only, Milroe found no one open and after evading one rusher then was sacked for a loss of 14.

It was that kind of night.

Foster continues to make case

Foster, by the way, has been maybe the surprise player of training camp. Foster was with the Seahawks during training camp last season but then released after suffering a hamstring injury and then not returning until he was signed to the practice squad Dec. 30.

Foster might have put up even bigger numbers had Lock not overshot him after Foster broke open with a double-move down the home sideline in the third quarter.

The play might have gone for a 68-yard touchdown, but the ball flew harmlessly over Foster’s head as Lock clapped his hands in apparent frustration.

Foster, though, also dropped a pass from Milroe in the fourth quarter and committed an offsides penalty. Still, he had a team-high five receptions for 36 yards in serving as about the only offensive highlight.

Price suits up with starters

Most players suited up and went through pregame warmups, including quarterback Sam Darnold and the rest of the regulars.

What might have been most interesting was the sight of first-round pick running back Jadarian Price taking handoffs from Darnold during warmups. That appeared to show that Price is indeed atop the depth chart when healthy, and that he also might be close to returning to practice.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Price is “on the mend” after not having taken part in a padded practice in more than a week. The team likely hopes he can return in time for Friday’s joint practice in Nashville against the Tennessee Titans and game Sunday.

Knight played like a starter

None of Seattle’s regular defensive starters played.

But one player who has been a starter – inside linebacker Tyrice Knight – got the start and played like, well, a starter, making 10 tackles in playing only the first half.

The game continued what has been a strong camp for Knight, who lost his job as the weakside linebacker last year to Drake Thomas but showed again that Seattle has a reliable backup at either linebacker spot.

Clark starts, plays three quarters

Seattle’s second-round pick, safety Bud Clark, started and played the first three quarters, appearing to be used exclusively as a deep safety. He has also gotten snaps during practices in the Nick Emmanwori third safety role but didn’t appear to do so against the Cowboys.

Clark didn’t have any tackles in the first half but made his first of the game on the second series of the second half, coming up to stop Dallas’ Malik Davis after a 14-yard gain. He finished with three, one solo and two assists.

Clark will unquestionably be on the roster, but the Seahawks are still looking for the kind of production he displayed at TCU.