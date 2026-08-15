This day in history: Complete with wax figures, the ‘Spokane Story’ was set to debut in Riverfront Park

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The “Spokane Story,” the “central entertainment” component of the new Riverfront Park’s Pavilion, was approved by the Spokane Park Board, and set construction was ready to begin.

It was described as a “theatrical entertainment,” and the plans were elaborate, to say the least.

Viewers would be guided through 14 chambers, where the city’s story would be told through photos, visual effects, audio narration and wax figures. The chambers were to depict a fur trader’s fort, the Great Fire of 1889 and the region’s mines, among other themes.

The “Spokane Story” would require a producer, a technical director, a set designer and a production supervisor.

The budget was set at $600,000, and city officials hoped that ticket sales would more than pay for it. As it turned out, they hoped in vain.

From 1926: The “long bridge” at Sandpoint – still known by some as the “wagon bridge” – was finally reopened after it had been damaged by a fire two weeks earlier.

Travelers had been forced to detour 12 miles down the river to the Laclede ferry while several spans were rebuilt.

“The bridge is a link in the Sandpoint-Rathdrum-Spokane and the Coeur d’Alene-Sandpoint roads,” The Spokesman-Review noted.

The fire was not caused by the wildfires that had ravaged the region over the past month. Fire officials believed it was caused by a cigarette dropped on the bridge deck.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1620: The Mayflower sets sail from Southampton, England.