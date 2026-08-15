This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)
2. “The Unknown: A Novel,” Riley Sager (Dutton)
3. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)
4. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)
5. “The Lion & the Deathless Dark,” Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)
6. “Daggermouth,” H.M. Wolfe (Scarlett)
7. “You’ll Be Sorry: A Novel,” Lisa Gardner (Grand Central)
8. “A Trade of Blood,” Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)
9. “The Amateur,” Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)
10. “The Country Road Murders: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)
Nonfiction
1. “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster)
2. “Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears For Fears,” Roland Orzabal (Dey Street)
3. “Your Fellow Americans: Dispatches from Across the Country We Call Home,” Peter Santenello (Simon & Schuster)
4. “You Can Do Beautiful Things: An Approachable Guide to Creating Spaces You Love,” Galey Alix (Rodale)
5. “How Lucky Am I,” Christian Watson (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)
7. “Biological War: A Scenario,” Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)
8. “More, Please!: Feel-Good Meals for Busy Families and Their Picky Eaters,” Rachel Mansfield (Simon Element)
9. “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)
10. “The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery: Connecting Neuroscience and Faith to Radically Transform Your Life,” W. Lee Warren (Tyndale Refresh)