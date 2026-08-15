This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"Regime Change" by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster/TNS) (Simon & Schuster/TNS)

Publishers Weekly, Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Calamity Club: A Novel,” Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

2. “The Unknown: A Novel,” Riley Sager (Dutton)

3. “Yesteryear: A Novel,” Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “Whistler: A Novel,” Ann Patchett (Harper)

5. “The Lion & the Deathless Dark,” Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

6. “Daggermouth,” H.M. Wolfe (Scarlett)

7. “You’ll Be Sorry: A Novel,” Lisa Gardner (Grand Central)

8. “A Trade of Blood,” Robert Jackson Bennett (Del Rey)

9. “The Amateur,” Chris Bohjalian (Doubleday)

10. “The Country Road Murders: A Thriller,” James Patterson and Mike Lupica (Little, Brown)

Nonfiction

1. “Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump,” Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan (Simon & Schuster)

2. “Welcome to Your Life: Love, Death, and Tears For Fears,” Roland Orzabal (Dey Street)

3. “Your Fellow Americans: Dispatches from Across the Country We Call Home,” Peter Santenello (Simon & Schuster)

4. “You Can Do Beautiful Things: An Approachable Guide to Creating Spaces You Love,” Galey Alix (Rodale)

5. “How Lucky Am I,” Christian Watson (Clarkson Potter)

6. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage,” Belle Burden (Dial)

7. “Biological War: A Scenario,” Annie Jacobsen (Dutton)

8. “More, Please!: Feel-Good Meals for Busy Families and Their Picky Eaters,” Rachel Mansfield (Simon Element)

9. “London Falling: A Mysterious Death in a Gilded City and a Family’s Search for Truth,” Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

10. “The Life-Changing Art of Self-Brain Surgery: Connecting Neuroscience and Faith to Radically Transform Your Life,” W. Lee Warren (Tyndale Refresh)