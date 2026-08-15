University of Idaho projects go forward with state approval

By Anthony Kuipers Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The University of Idaho received approval to go forward with a number of major construction projects for its Moscow campus, including a “Top Secret Facility.”

The Idaho State Board of Education met Thursday and approved capital project requests for all of Idaho’s universities for fiscal year 2028.

Those requests include the UI’s proposed Top Secret Facility. This is a planned 3,360-square-foot research facility for the College of Engineering meant to support “advanced cybersecurity and critical infrastructure research,” according to UI.

It will meet federal security requirements and be used to partner with government and national laboratories for projects requiring a high level of security clearance.

The UI says its current cybersecurity research is conducted in facilities not designed to support secure or classified research, which limits the type of work the researchers can do.

The UI asked for $5.6 million in state funds for the $8.3 million project.

Another capital project in the works is a proposed 100,000-square-foot, four-story building that will serve as a new engineering and science facility.

The total project cost is $115 million.

The building will offer laboratories, specialized equipment and research environments to train students in engineering, science, healthcare and “emerging technologies,” according to UI.

The UI says available laboratory space on campus is limited and many of its engineering and science programs are held in facilities with outdated infrastructure.

The SBOE also approved $1.7 million for design services for a new Joint Military Science and Veterans Assistance Center facility.

Stephen Sell, UI executive director of architectural and engineering services, told the board the UI is considering housing this facility in the vacant Targhee Hall. The UI is working with architects to determine if it can repurpose the 68-year-old building, or if it should construct a new building.

Sell said the Joint Military Science and Veterans Assistance Center facility will house all of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps programs in one building. Currently, he said, those programs are scattered in different locations on campus.

According to the UI, the new Veterans Assistance Center is meant to provide customer assistance, support, programs and wellness services to veterans and their dependents during their academic careers.

The full project cost is estimated to be $15.8 million.