Unity in the Community celebrates 32nd multi-cultural event

Kristen Piscopo, community impact manager at STCU, helps hand out hundreds of bags packed with school supplies to families at the 32nd Unity in the Community event at Riverfront Park in Spokane. (Emily White/The Spokesman-Review)

Dozens of canopies and booths filled Riverfront Park for the 32nd Unity in the Community event on Saturday.

Each booth had different offerings and free swag. Kristen Piscopo, community impact manager at STCU, stood under a purple canopy handing out STCU backpacks filled with school supplies to kids and families.

“We’ve been involved with Unity in the Community well over a decade. We love the mission of bringing people together, celebrating community, celebrating the diversity that Spokane has to offer,” Piscopo said.

The school supply bags Piscopo and other volunteers handed out contained pencil boxes, paper, composition notebooks, pens, highlighters and pencils.

“We’re here to help bring the community together and appreciate diversity,” co-Executive Director of NW Unity Mareesa Henderson said. “What makes each of us unique as individuals? That could be cultural diversity, disabilities, different walks of life – it’s about appreciating one another’s uniqueness.”

Henderson started planning the event in January. It’s funded entirely by sponsorships through organizations like STCU, CHAS Health, Eastern Washington University and the Spokane Tribe of Indians. The event typically costs around $30,000, Henderson said.

The annual event is also focused on educating children in the community, particularly those who haven’t been out of the region, about different cultures and places.

“This world is huge. It’s not just Spokane, Washington. It’s not just United States of America,” Henderson said. “We have this big, beautiful world with all of these various countries and cultures that can be represented. And a lot of times, when you experience things like racism, sometimes it’s people not understanding each other. It comes from a place of not being educated.”

Kids can walk through a “cultural village” of different canopies for different countries or cultures with a little passport, getting little nuggets of education about different walks of life, languages and cultures.

“It’s amazing to me what you’ll see during this event. Not only is it the children being educated, but their parents are coming along,” Henderson said, grinning.

During one of these events, Henderson watched a woman and her child learn about Muslim culture from a cultural village representative wearing a hijab.

“It was nice to see not only a grown adult get educated and given the opportunity to understand that a hijab is not a representation of hate, but that her child got to experience it and listen too,” Henderson said.

This year, Henderson watched the same sort of thing happen at booths in the cultural village, with representation from Hawaii, Sweden, Norway, Germany, Japan, the Philippines and Mexico.

Marilou Buan, who is from the Philippines, stood under a booth for the Filipino American Association stamping passports for kids as they strolled through the cultural village. She’s been volunteering for Unity in the Community since it began.

“We need to get them introduced to different countries so they expand their thinking,” Buan said. “The cultural village is very important because it gives our kids a chance to see that there’s another world outside of where they are.”